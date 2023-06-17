Flyboys Fall in Opener to the Otterbots

Danville, VA - The Greeneville Flyboys lost the series opener to the Danville Otterbots, 5-3, on Saturday night.

The Otterbots (8-3) picked up their seventh win in eight games with the two-run victory over the Flyboys (4-7).

Greeneville scored the game's first run in the second inning when Casey Gibbs picked up an RBI groundout to bring in Kai Wagner for his first run of the season.

Danville responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning when Jackson Tyer drove in two on a single to center field. It was Tyer's second and third RBIs of the year.

The Flyboys tied the game in the third inning when Joel Dragoo singled home Nick Barone. It was Barone's 11th run of the year which leads the Flyboys.

Tre Keels hit a 388-foot home run to lead off the bottom of the third to put Danville back in front. The no-doubter came off Keel's bat at 104 miles per hour. The Otterbots added two insurance runs in the seventh inning on two bases loaded walks issued by Flyboy's reliever Shawn Scott and held on to win.

Ethan Davis (0-1) started for the Flyboys, gave up three runs and took the loss. Ryder Brooks started for Danville and extended his league leading strikeout total to 19. Ryder Brooks (1-0) picked up the win in relief. Recent high school graduate Raymond Ladd picked up his first save of the season.

The Flyboys will finish up their series in Danville on Sunday at 5 p.m. in a seven-inning game. A link to listen to the game can be found on the Flyboys website.

