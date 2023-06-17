Axmen Swept by Sock Puppets in One-Sided Contest

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The last week of play has not been good for the Kingsport Axmen, as the Axmen have lost four of their last five games and five of their last seven, including Friday night to the Burlington Sock Puppets by a score of 10-4, allowing the Sock Puppets to complete the series sweep.

This game belonged to the Sock Puppets (7-3) from the jump as the Axmen starter Derek McCarley (ETSU) allowed the first three batters of the game to reach via walks. A two-run single by Koby Kropf (USC-Upstate) brought home the game's first runs, 2-0, in favor of the Sock Puppets. The Sock Puppets picked up their third run of the game on a solo shot by Landon Russell (Gulf Coast State).

The Axmen (4-6) scored their first run of the game in the fourth inning on an RBI groundout by Carson Queck (Kansas State) to make it 3-1.

Almost immediately, however, the Sock Puppets grabbed back two runs of their own, one on a series of fielding errors scoring Isaiah Barkett (NC State) and one on an RBI single by Sam Gates (George Washington), making it 5-1.

Mike Mancini (James Madison) plated a run for Kingsport in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single making it 5-2.

Burlington answered that run with two more, though, as Vincent Fattore (Duke) homered for the second time in as many nights, scoring Russell, who was ultimately finished the night just a triple shy of the cycle. Russell also brought home Burlington's eight run on an RBI single in the seventh.

Kingsport rallied for two more runs in the eighth, one on an RBI groundout by Deniel Ortiz (Walters State CC) and the other on a wild pitch, scoring Queck.

The Sock Puppets tacked on two more off Kingsport reliever Dominik Ramil (Regis) in the ninth on a two-run double by Fattore.

Both Andrew Citron (Georgetown) and Corbin Shaw (Walters State CC) had three hit days for the Axmen. For Citron, he began this series hitting .100 and exits hitting .294, a .194 increase.

The Axmen begin a home-and-home series with the West division leading Johnson City Doughboys on Saturday. Saturday's game in Johnson City is scheduled for 7 p.m. while Sunday's game in Kingsport is scheduled for 5 p.m.

