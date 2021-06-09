Flyboys Drop Back-And-Forth Battle against Johnson City

GREENEVILLE - A three-run seventh inning for Johnson City would prove to be the difference on Wednesday night as the Doughboys notched a 12-9 victory on the road against the Greeneville Flyboys at Pioneer Park.

Greeneville (3-3) had its winning streak snapped at the hands of the Doughboys as both teams combined to commit nine errors in the field on the night. Newcomer Homer Bush, Jr. paced Greeneville at the plate, going 2-for-4 with one run batted in and two runs scored. Christian Ficca added a pair of hits, while Eddie Micheletti tallied two RBIs for the Flyboys.

Both teams scored in the second inning of the contest as Johnson City took its first lead of the night by scoring three runs in the top of the frame. Greeneville rallied to knot the score as Bush, Jr. highlighted the inning with a run-scoring double.

The Flyboys pulled even again in the bottom of the third inning as Jonathan Hogart and Ficca scored to make it 5-5. The runs would score on an error by Johnson City and a ground out off the bat of Micheletti. The tie would hold until the Doughboys scored four runs in the sixth inning to take a 9-5 advantage.

Greeneville would send eight batters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning and complete another rally as Micheletti drove a ball into center field that allowed Ficca to score and knot the score 9-9. Johnson City used the seventh inning to take the lead for good as Jaxson Crull delivered a two-run double to give the Doughboys a 12-9 advantage.

Richard Sanchez closed the door on the Flyboys as held Greeneville to a single hit over the final three innings of the contest. John Day suffered his second loss of the season on the mound for Greeneville as he allowed three runs to score off three hits through 1.1 innings of relief. Will Saxton took the no-decision for Greeneville after allowing five runs off five hits to go along with four strikeouts through four innings of work.

Greeneville hosts the Kingsport Axmen for the first of two games at Pioneer Park on Thursday, June 10th at 7 p.m. It will be Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark as select beer and sodas will be priced at $1. Tickets are available by calling the Flyboys ticket office at 423-609-7400. Be sure to visit www.FlyboysBaseball.com for news, upcoming games, promotions, tickets, and more.

