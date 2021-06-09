Axmen Sweep River Riders

ELIZABETHTON, TN - The Kingsport Axmen battled back in a downpour to defeat the Elizabethton River Riders 4-3 on Wednesday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

After another rain delay pushed the first pitch back an hour, the Axmen (3-3) struck first with an RBI single by Anthony Tulimero in the 2nd.

Elizabethton (2-4) benefitted by an error in the 3rd, plating two in the inning. The River Riders would add a Reagan Guthrie RBI single in the 4th, extending the lead to 3-1.

For the third time this season, the Axmen came-from-behind as Jordan Varela-Payne knocked in a run with a single in the 6th, followed by a 2-run error committed by John Montes, River Riders shortstop, on a 2-out popup by Anthony Tulimero.

The visitors would ride more brilliant relief pitching to hold that 4-3 lead and secure the road sweep. Jack Crowder picked up the win with three innings in relief, striking out six. Kyle Scrape entered with the bases loaded and no outs in the 8th, and struck out the side. Scrape closed it out to secure the save. Axmen pitchers struck out 17 one day after retiring eleven via the K.

Kingsport sits tied in first place, and faces Greeneville on the road Thursday. First pitch set for 7:00 PM ET. Fans can hear all Axmen games by going to https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league/kingsport/fans/audio-listen-live.

