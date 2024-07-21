Five-Run Eighth Propels AppleSox Past Pippins

July 21, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Trailing 9-7 entering the bottom of the eighth the Wenatchee AppleSox scored five runs to defeat the Yakima Valley Pippins, 12-9, on Saturday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

All nine hitters came to the plate and each of first four reached base before the first out was recorded. Hunter Friedberg hit a go-ahead RBI single after James Castagnola singled in one and Luca Boscarino reached on a fielder's choice with the bases loaded to tie the game. Boscarino scored on a wild pitch and Garrett Cutting singled in another run to cap the crazy frame.

Cam Hoiland surrendered three runs over six innings and struck out a season-high seven. He recorded three straight 1-2-3 innings in the third, fourth and fifth and retired 11 straight hitters at one point.

After Hoiland's first 1-2-3 inning in the third Wenatchee struck twice to take the lead and then tacked on two more in the fourth for insurance. That 7-3 held until Yakima Valley scored six times in the top of the seventh when seven straight hitters reached base between the first and second outs.

Yakima Valley struck first with a two-spot on an RBI double by Julian Angulo in the first but Wenatchee answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame thanks to two Pippins errors. Castagnola singled in a run and advanced to second on the throw home. The subsequent throw to second base sailed into center field and allowed another run to score. Castagnola would come across two batters later on a two-out RBI single by Jack Haferkamp.

Boscarino singled in the first run of the third before Friedberg hit a sacrifice fly as Wenatchee retook the lead. The AppleSox then added two in the fourth when Boscarino hit a 2-RBI double and Evan Cloyd scored from third on a walk.

Andrew Monson (4-0) allowed one run in Yakima Valley's big seventh inning but recovered to face the minimum in each of the next two innings to secure the win.

The AppleSox wrap up the series with the Pippins on Sunday at 7:05 p.m. on team poster giveaway day. If you can't make it to Pybus Public Market at 1 p.m. to meet the team, come to the game to get your own free AppleSox team poster. Tickets are available at applesox.com/schedule.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from July 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.