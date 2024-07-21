Early Lead Slips Away into Sweep in Ridgefield

July 21, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







RIDGEFIELD, Wash. - Just when the Victoria HarbourCats looked to be in position to get back in the win column, and end a long winning streak, walks jumped up and bit them.

The Ridgefield Raptors, easy to say the hottest team in the West Coast League at any point this season, overcame a 3-0 deficit early to score the next nine runs and run their winning streak to 13 in a row, a team record, on Sunday in the southwest Washington township.

The Raptors are chasing the league record for consecutive wins -- the 19 straight won by the HarbourCats in that magical 2016 season.

The Raptors swept the first series after the all-star break and are looking strong to win the South Division second half, while the HarbourCats will seek to start getting hot with a three-game series in Port Angeles that starts on Monday.

A Michael Crossland double in the first inning led to one Victoria run, and two more came across in the second inning, including a run walked in. Chances to add to the scoring didn't end up successful until another run was walked in, in the eighth.

HarbourCats pitchers walked eight batters and gave up eight hits. Victoria mustered 10 hits and also worked 10 walks.

Crossland, Michelle Artzberger, Cam Schneider and Jake Haggard all had two hits for Victoria.

Payton Hawkinson was perfect through two innings but ended up surrendering four runs on five hits in the third. Cade Rusch relieved him and walked five guys in one and one-thirds innings, before Logan MacNeil cleaned up with three and two-thirds innings, giving up two hits and one run.

The HarbourCats have just six road games remaining, three starting Monday in Port Angeles, and an early August trip to Bellingham.

The HarbourCats return home next Friday July 26, at 6:35 pm to begin a three-game home stand against the Kamloops North Paws. That game kicks off "Kids Free Weekend" where all kids 12 and under get in free thanks to Peninsula Co-op. Simply come to the gate on any of the three game days, or get your tickets for these games in advance at the HarbourCats office. The Kids Free option is not available on-line.

Then the Edmonton Riverhawks arrive for a Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday series prior to the Bellingham trip.

If you are ordering tickets on-line for any of our remaining nine home games, please be sure to do so via our one and only ticketing partner, Select Your Tickets by heading to http://harbourcats.com/tickets.

REMINDER: If you have HarbourCats ticket vouchers of any kind, 10-game flex packs, or season ticket equivalent vouchers, just a reminder that all vouchers must be used for any of our remaining nine home games. Should we make playoffs, vouchers are not eligible for any games no matter where they are played. You can exchange your vouchers in advance for game tickets at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street.

