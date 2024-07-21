HarbourCats Battle, But Drop Second in a Row to Raptors

Ridgefield, WA - The Victoria HarbourCats would out-hit the Ridgefield Raptors on the night and come back from a 6-3 deficit to force extra innings, but in the end, the Raptors would score in the bottom of the 10th to come away with an exciting 7-6 win Saturday night in West Coast League action at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex.

The win was the Raptors franchise record 12th in a row and they now sport a 12-0 record in the second half of the season.

It appeared the Raptors would come away with that record win earlier, as they led by scores of 3-0 and 5-2 and then took what appeared to be a commanding 6-3 win into the top of the ninth. However the 'Cats kept scratching and a solo home run from Michael Crossland, his second of the season, and then a two-out, two-strike, two-run home run from Karim Orucevic, his first of the year, would tie the score in dramatic fashion and force the game into extras.

In the bottom of the 10th, the Raptors would lead things off with a Dasan Harris double and he would eventually come home to score on a game winning, two-out single from Richard Tejada. Those hits came off HarbourCats reliever Brooks Brewster who also pitched in the ninth.

Orucevic would finish the day with three hits two RBI and a pair of runs scored, while Ty Hall, batting effectively in the leadoff spot, Gunnar Antillon an Sky Collins would also have a pair of hits each. Josh Cunnigan would also double and score a run on the night.

Ryne Palmer made his seventh start of the season for Victoria and he went four innings giving up three runs on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Dustin Davidson, Garret Villa, Ben Hewitt and Brewster saw work out of the bullpen.

The HarbourCats will now look to salvage a game out of this series and halt the Raptors win streak in game three of the series a Sunday matinee that goes at 1:05 pm. Payton Hawkinson is tagged to get the start in that game.

They will then head back north on Monday, stopping in Port Angeles, to begin a three-game series with the Lefties on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. All games in that series are slated for a 6:35 pm start and a number of fans from Victoria are expected to make the trip over to see a game or two.

The HarbourCats return home next Friday July 26, at 6:35 pm to begin a three-game home stand against the Kamloops North Paws. That game kicks off "Kids Free Weekend" where all kids 12 and under get in free thanks to Peninsula Co-op. Simply come to the gate on any of the three game days, or get your tickets for these games in advance at the HarbourCats office. The Kids Free option is not available on-line.

