First Star Desnoyers Leads Red Hot Cats to Another Road Win

November 9, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Caleb Desnoyers, the Wildcats highly touted left winger, scored his 12th goal along with an assist, powering the Cats to a 5-1 triumph over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan at the KC Irving Centre on Friday night.

Desnoyers was selected First Star for the third straight game as the Cats posted their 6th victory in the last seven games. Preston Lounsbury reached the 100-point plateau with two goals, including a short-handed empty-netter late in the third period. Defenseman Loke Johansson scored his 2nd of the season and Juraj Pekarcik added his 4th - a powerplay goal - early in the opening period. Rugged Vincent Collard contributed two assists to earn 3rd Star honors.

Moncton's record rolls to 14-2-2 to maintain first overall in the QMJHL and Maritime Division. Jacob Steinman earned the win Friday night with a 24-save outing.

The Wildcats host the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in the Annual Remembrance Day game Sunday at 3pm at Avenir Centre.

