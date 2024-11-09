Drakkar Prevail on DND Appreciation Night

November 9, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Raoul Boilard came up with the game-winning goal during a third period power play and the high-powered Baie-Comeau Drakkar snuck out a 2-1 victory over the hometown Halifax Mooseheads on DND Appreciation Night.

The Moose held the 20th annual game in support of the Canadian Forces and put up a great battle against one of the top squads in the QMJHL in front of the biggest Scotiabank Centre crowd of the season. 8,891 fans were in the house and let out a huge roar when rookie Danny Walters knocked in his third goal of the season to pull Halifax into a tie with the Drakkar early in the final period of regulation. The tie only lasted 117 seconds before Boilard put Baie-Comeau back in front with Logan Crosby sitting in the box for hooking.

Jeremy Leroux also scored for the visitors while goalie Mathys Routhier grabbed the win in goal with 20 saves. Mathis Rousseau was his usual steady self and was the first star for the Mooseheads with a 28 save performance.

The Mooseheads will get right back in action on Sunday afternoon at home against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan at 3pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

