Islanders Edge Eagles 4-3 in OT Thriller

November 9, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







In yet another nail-biting finish between the Charlottetown Islanders and the Cape Breton Eagles, F Egor Goriunov emerged as the hero, scoring the overtime winner to secure a 4-3 victory in Sydney on Friday night.

Goriunov, who scored a buzzer-beater last weekend vs. Cape Breton, repeated his dramatic feat in OT, propelling the Isles to a crucial road win. It was a closely contested game throughout, with the teams trading goals and momentum swings. Much like last weekend's back-to-back, where the Islanders split wins with Cape Breton.

G Nicolas Ruccia, making his return to Cape Breton, stood tall in front of friends and family in his former home arena. The netminder was nothing short of spectacular, turning aside multiple high-danger chances and standing strong during several intense penalty kills, including a 5-on-3 power play early in the 3rd period.

His confident performance under pressure was a key factor in the Isles' success, particularly in a game as penalty ridden as this one, with both teams struggling to stay out of the box.

The game kicked off with a strong, physical tone. Both teams exchanged early power plays, with D Owen Conrad taking the first penalty for the Isles, followed by an opportunity for Charlottetown when Eagles' Thomas Lavoie was sent to the box.

Despite generating some quality shots, both teams were held scoreless in the 1st.

The Isles struck first in the 2nd period, thanks to a power play goal from F Matt Butler, who capitalized on a rebound, assisted by Egor Goriunov and D Marcus Kearsey. F Ross Campbell extended the lead with a shorthanded snipe, giving the Isles a 2-0 advantage.

The Eagles quickly fought back with a goal from Lavoie. A second potential Eagles goal was called off after video review confirmed goaltender interference on Ruccia, maintaining the Isles' 2-1 lead going into the 3rd.

Entering the final frame, Charlottetown's penalty-killing unit, bolstered by Ruccia's stellar performance, continued to frustrate the Eagles. However, Cape Breton's persistence paid off as they tied the game 2-2 midway through the period, setting up a tense final few minutes.

A determined Islanders squad pushed back, with F Nathan Leek tipping in Campbell's shot on the power play to regain the lead at 3-2.

Cape Breton, unwilling to let up, managed to claw back once more, equalizing the score late and sending the game into overtime. In the extra frame, the Isles and Eagles traded end-to-end chances, but Goriunov, ever the clutch performer, broke the deadlock with a laser shot. Securing a 4-3 Islanders win with his second game-winning goal in two weeks against Cape Breton.

With the victory, Charlottetown heads into the second half of this back-to-back series with renewed confidence. Special teams were critical tonight, with Charlottetown's power play and penalty kill both playing pivotal roles in the win.

Ruccia's calm, focused play back in his old rink, and Goriunov's offensive heroics, brought the Isles another hard-fought victory and sets an exciting tone for Saturday's rematch at 3PM at the Centre 200.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.