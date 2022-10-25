First Responders Invited to Everblades Opening Three Games
October 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Hoffmann Family of Companies, owner of Hertz Arena and the Florida Everblades, along with the Everblades' Premier Partners are offering two complimentary tickets to all First Responders for one of the first three home games during the 2022-23 season. Premier Partners include Arthrex, Fifth Third Bank, Hertz, Lexus and Suncoast Beverage.
"It is just heartbreaking what's happened to our community and in the state of Florida." said David Hoffmann, "We are thankful for all those who worked and are continuing to work tirelessly to restore Southwest Florida."
October 29th | 7:00 p.m. vs Jacksonville
25th Anniversary Home Opening Game
Pregame 2022 Kelly Cup Championship banner raising ceremony
Sweets in the Suites presented by Waste Pro
2022 Kelly Cup Championship banner giveaway presented by Michelob Ultra
November 4th | 7:30 p.m. vs Jacksonville
Kids 12 and under eat free at Breakaway Sports Pub
November 5th | 7:00 p.m. vs Jacksonville
Military Night presented by National Coalition for Patriots
Saturday Tailgate Party includes live music 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
To take advantage of the offer, bring your first responders ID to the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at Hertz Arena.
The Everblades 25th Anniversary home opener is Saturday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m. against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena. The night will be highlighted by the raising of the 2022 Kelly Cup Championship banner and Sweets in the Suites presented by Waste Pro. The first 2,000 fans will receive a 2022 Kelly Cup banner, courtesy of Michelob Ultra.
