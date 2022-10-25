ECHL Transactions - October 25
October 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 25, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Geoff Kitt, F
Norfolk:
Nick Leitner, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Nicholas Blachman, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Anthony D'Aloisio, G added as EBUG
Delete Logan Flodell, G recalled by Belleville
Cincinnati:
Add Trevin Kozlowski, G activated from reserve
Add Kohen Olischefski, F activated from reserve
Delete Philip Lagunov, F placed on reserve
Delete Mark Sinclair, G placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Brett Kemp, F assigned by Ontario
Delete Carter Souch, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/21)
Iowa:
Add Brendan Less, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Hunter Jones, G recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Reading:
Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Add Isaiah Saville, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Darick Louis-Jean, D activated from reserve
Delete Isaiah Saville, G placed on reserve
Delete Spencer Dorowicz, F placed on reserve
Delete Westin Michaud, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)
Utah:
Add Brandon Cutler, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kyle Betts, F loaned to Belleville
Wheeling:
Add Sean Josling, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Sean Josling, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Delete Dylan MacPherson, D recalled by Abbotsford
