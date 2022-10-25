ECHL Transactions - October 25

October 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 25, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Geoff Kitt, F

Norfolk:

Nick Leitner, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Nicholas Blachman, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Anthony D'Aloisio, G added as EBUG

Delete Logan Flodell, G recalled by Belleville

Cincinnati:

Add Trevin Kozlowski, G activated from reserve

Add Kohen Olischefski, F activated from reserve

Delete Philip Lagunov, F placed on reserve

Delete Mark Sinclair, G placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Brett Kemp, F assigned by Ontario

Delete Carter Souch, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/21)

Iowa:

Add Brendan Less, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Hunter Jones, G recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Reading:

Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Add Isaiah Saville, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Darick Louis-Jean, D activated from reserve

Delete Isaiah Saville, G placed on reserve

Delete Spencer Dorowicz, F placed on reserve

Delete Westin Michaud, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)

Utah:

Add Brandon Cutler, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kyle Betts, F loaned to Belleville

Wheeling:

Add Sean Josling, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Sean Josling, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Delete Dylan MacPherson, D recalled by Abbotsford

