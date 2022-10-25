Indy's Wideman Named ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Alex Wideman of the Indy Fuel is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 21-23. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Wideman scored two goals and added five assists for seven points in two games during the opening weekend of the season.

The 30-year-old had three points (1g-2a) in a 7-5 win against Fort Wayne on Friday and had four points (1g-3a) in a 5-3 victory at Kalamazoo on Saturday.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Wideman has tallied 211 points (78g-133a) in 246 career ECHL games with Indy, Cincinnati and Evansville while also skating in 24 career American Hockey League games with Binghamton and Rockford. He spent the previous three seasons in Europe, totaling 125 points (38g-87a) in 130 games with teams in Germany, France and Denmark.

Prior to turning pro, Wideman recorded 56 points (24g-32a) in 140 career games at Miami University.

On behalf of Alex Wideman, a case of pucks will be donated to an Indy youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Wideman has a long history of playing hockey in Indiana, dating back to his time with the Indiana Ice of the United States Hockey League (USHL) during the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons.

He is currently third place on the all-time Fuel assists list, with 70 career assists (the record is 73).

When asked about his return to the Indy Fuel prior to the season, he said:

"There's a reason I've come back to Indianapolis multiple times in my career. I've never been shy about how I feel and what this city means to me. I started my junior career here 14 seasons ago and I'll be ending my career here after this year. I am looking forward to reconnecting with old fans who are great and new ones that I'll meet throughout the year."

And what a way to kick off his return. Welcome home, Alex!

