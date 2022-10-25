Newfoundland's McKay Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Newfoundland Growlers goaltender Dryden McKay

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Dryden McKay of the Newfoundland Growlers is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 21-23.

McKay went 2-0-0 with a 2.16 goals-against average and a save percentage of .931 in two appearances against Reading last week.

Under contract to Toronto of the American Hockey League, McKay stopped 25 shots in a 4-2 win on Friday and made 29 saves in a 6-2 victory on Sunday.

Prior to turning pro, McKay appeared in 140 career games at Minnesota State University-Mankato where he went 113-20-4 with 34 shutouts, a 1.46 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932. Last season, he won the Hobey Baker Award after going 38-5-0 with 10 shutouts, a 1.31 goals-against average and a save percentage of .931 in 43 appearances. McKay set the NCAA record for career shutouts (34) and single-season wins (38 in 2021-22), and ranks second all-time in the NCAA with 113 wins.

Runner Up: Sebastian Cossa, Toledo (2-0-0, 2.50 GAA, .924 save pct).

Also Nominated: Brandon Bussi (Maine), Daniil Chechelev (Rapid City), Darion Hanson (Savannah), Riley Morris (South Carolina) and Lukas Parik (Utah).

