Indy's Wideman Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

October 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Alex Wideman of the Indy Fuel

(Indy Fuel) Alex Wideman of the Indy Fuel(Indy Fuel)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Alex Wideman of the Indy Fuel is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 21-23. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Wideman scored two goals and added five assists for seven points in two games during the opening weekend of the season.

The 30-year-old had three points (1g-2a) in a 7-5 win against Fort Wayne on Friday and had four points (1g-3a) in a 5-3 victory at Kalamazoo on Saturday.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Wideman has tallied 211 points (78g-133a) in 246 career ECHL games with Indy, Cincinnati and Evansville while also skating in 24 career American Hockey League games with Binghamton and Rockford. He spent the previous three seasons in Europe, totaling 125 points (38g-87a) in 130 games with teams in Germany, France and Denmark.

Prior to turning pro, Wideman recorded 56 points (24g-32a) in 140 career games at Miami University.

On behalf of Alex Wideman, a case of pucks will be donated to an Indy youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland (3 gp, 0g, 7a, 7 pts.) and Carter Turnbull, South Carolina (2 gp, 3g, 2a, 5 pts.).

Also Nominated: Justin Vaive (Cincinnati), Oliver Chau (Florida), Tanner Eberle (Greenville), Alex Whelan (Jacksonville), Jeremy McKenna (Kansas City), Matt Marcinew (Rapid City), Pat Guay (Savannah), Gordie Myer (Toledo), Tarun Fizer (Utah) and Cam Hausinger (Wheeling).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.