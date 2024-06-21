First Half Ends with a 10-1 Loss in Fresno

June 21, 2024 - California League (CalL)

FRESNO, Calif. - The Ports were happy to see the first half come to an end on Thursday night, as it ended with a thud in a 10-1 loss to the Grizzlies.

An RBI base hit for Felix Tena and a two-run homer for Brad Cumbest put Fresno up 3-0 in the first. Starter Jefferson Jean and a three-up-three-down second, but things fell apart in the third.

Five more runs came across in the that inning on a two-run single with the bases loaded, an error at second, and another two-run single against Jean and reliever Diego Barrera.

Stockton got one back in the fourth when Dereck Salom drove in Myles Naylor, but the Grizzlies tacked on a run in the sixth and seventh innings against Tom Reisinger to make it a 10-1 game.

UP NEXT

The Ports will look forward to a fresh start to a new half of the season tomorrow night at Chukchansi Park. Fresno will start RHP Jack Mahoney (3-4, 3.67) against the Ports RHP Jackson Finley (0-4, 6.21).

