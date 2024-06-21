66ers Rally to Top Quakes on Thursday

June 21, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers scored the game's final seven runs on Thursday night, coming from behind to defeat the Quakes by a score of 8-6 at LoanMart Field.

Rancho built a 6-1 lead, but saw Inland score two in the fifth, four in the sixth, then add another in the seventh to win the final game of the first half.

Samuel Munoz and Josue De Paula both had two-run singles to help the Quakes build a five-run lead against Inland Empire starter Riley Bauman.

The 66ers' finally got going in the fifth against Rancho reliever Christian Zazueta (0-1), who allowed six runs over just 1.2 innings of work in the loss.

The Quakes had just one hit over the final four innings against the 66ers' bullpen, with Cam Tullar (2-1) getting the win and Alex Martinez picking up his second save.

The Quakes (30-34) finish the first half two games back of the South Division First Half Champion Lake Elsinore Storm. On Friday, the second half will begin, with the Quakes hosting the 66ers in game four of their six-game series. Wyatt Crowell (0-0) is expected to be added to the Rancho roster on Friday and make his debut, while Andre Sanchez (2-2) is set to counter for the 66ers.

Friday is Friends Night, with 1,500 fans taking home a free Friends Mug, thanks to IEHP. The Quakes will also be wearing Friends-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off after the game. Game time is 6:30pm and tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

