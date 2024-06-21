First Half Finishes with Fresno's 10-1 Squashing of Stockton

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (38-27) ended the first half with an exclamation point, thrashing the Stockton Ports (26-38) 10-1 Thursday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno's nine-run margin of victory was tied for their largest on the season, also against Stockton on April 19 (9-0). The Grizzlies moved to 73-26 all-time against the Ports with a 12-3 mark this year. Fresno improved to 30-10 when scoring first (12-4 at home), 31-7 when etching three or more runs (11-4 at home) and 15-4 when supplying 10 or more hits (6-3 at home). The clubs start the backend of their 2024 schedules tomorrow night.

The Grizzlies offense tallied 10 runs on 11 hits, five walks, one hit-by-pitch and one Ports miscue. Every batter reached base in some capacity (includes errors) with seven starters notching a hit. A quartet of batters provided multi-RBI and two or more runs, while a trio of starters picked up multiple hits. Fresno logged three runs in the first (all with two outs) and another five runs in the third (all with one out). The Grizzlies added one run in the sixth and another in the seventh.

Felix Tena started the fun in the bottom of the first when he spanked a single to right, yielding Caleb Hobson (leadoff walk). Then, Brad Cumbest launched a two-run homer to dead center, making it 3-0 Fresno. It was Cumbest's first clout in just his second game with the team. In the bottom of the third, the Grizzlies brought 10 batters to the dish. After a hit-by-pitch, single and walk loaded the bases, Fadriel Cruz slashed a two-RBI single to right, propelling the advantage to 5-0. A walk once again put ducks on the pond for Fresno. A Stockton error and Tevin Tucker two-RBI single lengthened the lead to 8-0. The Ports mustered a run in the fourth thanks to a Dereck Salom RBI single to center. The Grizzlies clawed across their final runs from a Tena single and Tucker sacrifice fly.

Fresno lefty Austin Emener (1-4) finally received some offensive support in lieu of his first professional win. Emener allowed one run (earned) over five solid frames of work. He permitted six hits and a pair of walks while fanning six. Five of Emener's six strikeouts came against the upper third of the Stockton lineup. Wuardo Fernandez chucked two shutout innings in his second outing with Fresno this season. Stu Flesland III hurled two scoreless frames as well, wrapping up the triumph.

Stockton righty Jefferson Jean was roughed up, exiting in the third. Jean was tagged for eight runs (earned) on five hits and three walks. Southpaw Diego Barrera punched out three among his five outs recorded. Tom Reisinger ate up four innings in a piggy-back role. The squads continue their six-game set tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RF Fadriel Cruz (2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB, SB)

- DH Felix Tena (3-5, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- LF Brad Cumbest (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- 2B Tevin Tucker (1-3, 3 RBI)

- Grizzlies Pitching (9.0 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- LHP Diego Barrera (1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

- SS Dereck Salom (1-4, RBI)

- 1B T.J. Schofield-Sam (1-3, 3B, HBP)

On Deck:

Friday, June 21, 2024 at 7:05 pm PT Stockton Ports at Fresno Grizzlies

Stockton RHP Jackson Finley (0-4, 6.21) vs. Fresno RHP Jack Mahoney (3-4, 3.67)

On That Fres-Note s:

Grizzlies' OF Felix Tena sported a career-high three hits, but found his way on all five times thanks to a pair of fielder's choices.

Grizzlies' OF Felix Tena has reached base safely in 24 straight games from May 18-June 20 and has at least one hit in 23 of those 24 contests (12-game hit streak and 11-game hit streak). Tena is 32-for-94 (.340) with one homer, three triples, seven doubles, 17 RBI, 11 runs, five walks, four hit-by-pitches and two stolen bases in that span.

Grizzlies' OF Caleb Hobson has relished his new role as the team's leadoff hitter. Since Hobson has been plugged into the leadoff spot, he has reached base 49 times in 105 plate appearances (22 games). In nine of those 22 games, Hobson has made it on base three or more times, combining to score 25 runs. Part of Hobson's success is in his first plate appearance of the game, where he is 6-for-15 with six walks and one hit-by-pitch. All six hits have been singles with two of them landing as bunt singles. Hobson has also swiped 16 bags, picking up two of them in five of those leadoff games (21 stolen bases on the season).

