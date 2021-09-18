Fireflies Swept by Cannon Ballers in Twin Bill

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies dropped both games of Friday's doubleheader with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 9-3 and 3-1, respectively, but the story of the night was a two-hour rain delay that hit during game one, spurning the two teams to play deep into the night.

Game One

Both teams put up early offense. Columbia started with a trio of runs in the bottom of the first. After Kannapolis walked Diego Hernandez and Peyton Wilson, Herard Gonzalez split the right-center gap for an RBI double. Next, Brooks Gosswein tossed two wild pitches to give Columbia a 3-0 lead. That lead didn't hold.

In the top of the second Misael Gonzalez hit a three-run blast to tie the game prior to the 2:07 rain delay at Segra Park. Following the delay, it was all Cannon Ballers.

The Knock-out inning came in the sixth, with Heribert Garcia and Marlin Wallace on the bump. The two allowed the first five hitters to reach safely and faced 14 batters in the inning while allowing five runs to score in the 9-3 loss.

Game Two

Kannapolis's Andrew Dalquist stifled Columbia in the second contest. Dalquist worked five scoreless innings, allowing only a single hit before giving the ball to Martin Carrasco (S, 1) who closed down the final two innings, allowing the fireflies lone run to score on Gonzalez's seventh homer of the season.

The Cannon Ballers scored one run in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings, Samil Polanco doubled in the third to score Wilber Sanchez, DJ Gladney homered in the fourth and Bryan Ramos tripled in the fifth to plate Polanco again. Ramos has four triples in three games this series.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Cannon Ballers tomorrow night at Segra Park at 6:35 pm. RHP Luinder Avila (2-3, 3.63 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Matt Thompson (1-9, 6.42 ERA).

Get your letter and come out to Wands and Wizards night tomorrow! There will be a magical fireworks display following the contest and during the game, you'll be able to sip on butter beer, walk through an enchanted gate and take magical themed photos at the ballpark. Pick up your letter at FirefliesTickets.com or at the Segra Park box office.

