11-Run Fourth Inning Lifts Myrtle Beach over Augusta

It was the most runs in a single inning by the Pelicans since May 25th, 2017

After falling behind 3-0, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans put up an 11 spot in the fourth inning against the Augusta GreenJackets to take the win 11-4 on Friday night. It was the first win of the week for the Pelicans, who trail the series 3-1 to the GreenJackets. With the win, the Birds move to 58-60. Augusta's five-game road winning streak was snapped as they dropped to 53-65.

The home team's hitting came alive as nine of the 10 Pelican hits came in the fourth. Ethan Hearn (2-3, 2B, 3 RBI) led the group with a pair of RBI hits in the fourth inning. Ed Howard (2-4, RBI) and Jacob Wetzel (2-4, RBI) also collected RBIs in the fourth. Josue Huma (1-3, 3B, 2 RBI) cleared the bases with a two-run triple in the victory. The 11-runs in the fourth inning were the most in an inning since the Pelicans scored 11 on Winston-Salem on May 25, 2017.

Luis Rodriguez (3-0) picked up his third win in as many appearances with four innings out of the bullpen and a career-high eight strikeouts. He allowed one earned run on a solo homer. Jose Miguel Gonzalez started the game and gave up three earned runs off five hits in his four innings.

Augusta hit two home runs but still fell short as Cade Bunnell (2-3, HR, 2 RBI) and Christian Robinson (1-4, HR, RBI) both powered the offense. Adam Zebrowski (2-3, RBI) also collected an RBI in the loss.

Three different pitchers were used in the disastrous fourth inning as Jared Johnson (0-6) took the loss with six earned runs in his 3 1/3 innings. Estarlin Rodriguez lasted just one out with four earned runs and Malcolm Van Buren slowed things down with 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

The GreenJackets jumped to an early lead as Bunnell hit an infield single to lead off the second. He moved to second on a throwing error by Hearn at the end of the play and ended up at third after a groundout. Bunnell scored on an RBI single by Zebrowski to take the lead first.

Two more runs came in the top of the fourth for Augusta as Justyn-Henry Malloy singled to lead off the inning. Bunnell followed with a two-run homer to right-center to extend the lead to 3-0. It was his 17th of the season.

The bottom of the fourth was a parade of runs for the Pelicans as they scored 11 to mark a new season-high, and the most since 2017. 16 batters came to the plate as the inning started with singles by Howard and Pertuz. Hearn followed with the third single in a row to knock in Howard for the first Myrtle Beach run. Huma tied the game with a two-run triple into the right-field corner. After Christian Franklin walked to put runners on the corners, Wetzel singled to right as Huma scored to give the Pelicans a 4-3 lead. With runners on second and third, Jordan Nwogu hit a sacrifice fly to score Franklin as the first out was recorded. Estarlin Rodriguez came out of the bullpen and gave up a single to Peter Matt to score another run and make it a 6-3 game. Jonathan Sierra walked to extend the inning and Howard hit his second single of the inning to score Matt. After Pertuz flew out for the second out, Hearn drove two runners in with a double to left to give the Pelicans a six-run lead. Huma walked, and Franklin singled to score Hearn as Huma came following on a throwing error by Robinson in right. The Pelicans led 11-3 after the inning.

A solo home run by Robinson in the sixth was the only other run scored in the game. It was his first of the season.

Myrtle Beach and Augusta will play the fifth game of the series on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

