Columbia's Bats Silent in 3-1 Loss to Ballers

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies rough September continued as they dropped Saturday's contest 3-1 to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Segra Park to fall to 1-14 throughout the month.

Kannapolis (39-79) started the scoring off in the first inning. The lead-off hitter Caberea Weaver singled and was driven in by a Bryan Ramos base knock to make the score 1-0. Then the Cannon Ballers added on a pair in the fourth when Shawn Goosenberg drove a double to right field that plated DJ Gladney and Chase Krogman.

Luinder Avila (L, 2-4) ceded all four of the runs across four innings. After that, the bullpen was flawless. Dario Peralta didn't allow a hit through three frames and Patrick Halligan closed out the contest with two scoreless innings.

The Fireflies (48-70) scored their only run with some two out magic in the eighth. Burle Dixon and Herard Gonzalez hit back-to-back two out singles before Dixon came home on a wild pitch from reliever Kohl Simas.

Columbia couldn't figure out Cannon Ballers starter Matthew Thompson (W, 2-9). Thompson worked five scoreless innings to keep his team in front.

The Fireflies close out their season tomorrow at 5:05 pm at Segra Park against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. It'll be RHP Anthony Simonelli (0-0, 1.13 ERA) on the hill for Columbia and Kannapolis will ride with RHP Sean Burke (0-1, 4.09 ERA).

Tomorrrow is a Sunday Funday at Segra Park. Gates open at 4 pm and you'll want to get there quickly because the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a free Fireflies antique tin sign. Stay after the game as kids will be able to run the bases courtesy of Flight Adventure Park. Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

