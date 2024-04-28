Fireflies Six-Run Comeback Falls One-Run Short

April 28, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Lizandro Rodriguez of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Lizandro Rodriguez of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia bats charged back, but couldn't complete the largest comeback in franchise history. After trailing 6-0 and 9-3, Columbia was able to make the score 9-8, falling with runners at first and second when the final out was recorded against the Augusta GreenJackets Sunday night at Segra Park.

In the eighth inning, Erick Pena deposited a single in the outfield grass to start the frame and set the table for Lizandro Rodriguez. Columbia's second baseman legged out a triple to right field that plated Pena to cut Augusta's lead to 9-7. Rodriguez came around on a Brennon McNair ground out with one out to make it a one-run game, but the top of the order couldn't add in the eighth.

After Giomar Diaz (S, 3) walked a pair with two outs, Pena came to the plate again with the tying run in scoring position, but he struck out swinging on three pitches to keep Augusta in front by one to end the game.

The Augusta GreenJackets etched the score column first. After going six up and six down in the first two frames, Joe Olsavsky drew a walk with one out in the third to start moving the chains. With a pair of outs, Will Verdung smacked a ground-rule double down the right field line to score Olsavsky and break the scoreless tie. The next batter, Jace Grady, singled up the middle to plate Verdung next and Augusta ended the third leading 2-0.

The GreenJackets pulled away in the fourth inning. With the bases loaded and a pair of outs, Austin Charles let a hard hit grounder past him off the bat of Alexander Martinez. Kade Kern and PO Boucher came around to score on the play and Joe Olsavsky and Martinez would also score unearned runs to push Augusta's lead to 6-0 through four frames.

The Fireflies got the bats moving in the fifth inning. With a pair of outs, Gabriel Silva ended GreenJackets' starter Riley Frey's (W, 2-0) 14-batter stretch without a baserunner by lining a double down the left field line. The next hitter, Lizandro Rodriguez lined his own double to plate Silva and make it 6-1.

Columbia used three-straight singles from Erick Torres, Jhonny Perdomo and Daniel Vazquez to score a pair more in the sixth, halving Augusta's lead. The GreenJackets were able to answer with a three-spot of their own in the top of the seventh to stymie some of the momentum.

In the seventh, Zack Austin walked the bases loaded before Vazquez tapped a ball to third that was mishandled by Joe Olsavsky to keep Columbia's inning alive and score Rodriguez. Next, Figueroa roped a single to the outfield to score Brennon McNair and Erick Torres to bring Columbia within three.

Following the off day, the Fireflies head on the road to face the Carolina Mudcats at Five County Stadium starting at 7 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (1-0, 6.10 ERA) takes the hill for the Columbia Fireflies and Carolina has yet to name their starter.

Columbia returns home for 12 games in 13 days beginning May 7. The Fireflies welcome The Salem Red Sox and the Charleston RiverDogs to Segra Park during the run ending May 19. The club has tons of fun promotions on tap, including Star Wars Night May 11 and a Frank Mozzicato Bobblehead Giveaway May 10. Buy your tickets today at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

