Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.28 vs Augusta

April 28, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies close out their series with the Augusta GreenJackets today at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Logan Martin (0-0, 5.40 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Augusta counters with southpaw Riley Frey (1-0, 1.64 ERA).

Tonight is the final day of Grits Weekend! Join us at Segra Park as the Fireflies take-on their alter ego, the Carolina Grits. We'll be serving local Adluh Grits at concession stands to celebrate. It's also Faith and Family night, and we're kicking things off early with a pre-game Jeremy Rosado concert presented by HIS Radio 92.1 beginning at 3:30. Gates at Segra Park will open at 3 pm to accommodate people coming in for the concert. We'll have a pre-game autograph session to celebrate Kids Sunday Funday and stick around post-game because kids 12 and under can run the bases, courtesy of Bang Back Pinball Lounge. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

--------------------------------------

BATS WAKE UP, FIREFLIES BEAT AUGUSTA: The Fireflies regained their rhythm offensively, earned a 10-6 win against the Augusta GreenJackets as they reached double digit runs scored for the fourth time this season Saturday evening at Segra Park. Columbia (12-8) had the leadoff man reach base via extra bases in each of the game's first three innings. Chris Brito represented the first run of the game for the Fireflies. The sweet-swinging first baseman bashed a double to kick-off the second, and scored a few batters later thanks to a Dionmy Salon single. Salon also came around to score in the inning, crossing home on a Lizandro Rodriguez double. The Fireflies continued the scoring an inning later. Blake Mitchell smoked a triple to the left-center gap and scored on an Adam Maier balk a few pitches later. The three-bagger was one of three hits for the top organizational prospect in the affair. Daniel Vasquez walked to reach base after Mitchell score, and eventually crossed home himself in the inning thanks to a single by Brito. Brito was a menace offensively in this game, reaching base each time he came to bat and scoring a pair of runs.

QUALITY BOSACKER: Ethan Bosacker became the first Fireflies pitcher to notch a quality start during the 2024 season April 17. He continued his stretch of dominance against Augusta Tuesday, tossing 62 pitches to get through five scoreless innings. The righty has gotten off to a great push this year. After five scoreless frames from the bullpen in his first appearance of the year at Segra Park, yesterday he went six innings, allowing a single hit (a homerun) while punching out seven. He's striking out a batter per inning and has a 0.56 ERA this year.

MARVELOUS MITCHELL: The Fireflies back stop has been riding a hot streak fueled by patience at the plate. He currently is tied for the longest on-base streak in the Carolina League, a 17-game stretch that began April 6. On the run he is 18-62 (.290) with an incredible 19 walks which have pushed his on-base percentage to .463 on the run. Yesterday, Mitchell powered through his second-career three-hit game. The backstop was 3-5 wiht a lead-off triple and two runs scored on the night. The Fireflies' longest on-base streak in team history belongs to River Town, who reached safely in 33-consecutive games from June 9-July 23 in 2022. He's the only Fireflies player who has reached safely in more than 25-consecutive games since 2020.

POWERING PENA: Saturday night, Fireflies outfielder Erick Pena mashed his Carolina League-leading fourth round tripper of the season. He's currently eighth in the Carolina League with a .485 on-base percentage. Pena has had a storied career with Columbia. He made the Opening Day Roster in 2022 and started his career with a bang, launching a walk-off homer against the Augusta GreenJackets on Opening Night. All-in-all he has mashed 23 homers in the neon and navy, nine in 2022, 10 in 2023 and four this year. It places him second on the Fireflies all-time homer leadboard, behind Dash Winningham (25 in 2016 and 2017) and tied with Juan Carlos Negret (23 in 2021).

FIRE UP THE GRIDDLE: This weekend is the first ever Carolina Grits weekend. The Fireflies are introducing their alter ego to fans at Segra Park. The team is partnering with Adluh Flour, the local mill that has been a vibrant part of the Columbia skyline since their first grain elevator was contructed in 1910. The Fireflies chose the name the Grits to pay homage to a huge part of southern culture--the great food. Nearly 75% of grits are produced here in the south and it has been said that a person filled with grits is a peaceful person. Years ago, a petition was passed around to try to make Grits the state food of South Carolina and now, if nothing else, it's a part of a baseball team!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 28, 2024

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.28 vs Augusta - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.