Fireflies Game Notes: May 10 at Charleston (Game 33)

Columbia Fireflies (9-23) @ Charleston RiverDogs (19-14)

RHP Colin Holderman (1-0, 1.80) vs. RHP Luis Gil (1-1, 1.23)

Fri., May 10, 2019 - Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 33

LAST TIME OUT: The Fireflies dropped the middle game of the series to the RiverDogs on Thursday night, 6-3. Both Mark Vientos and Juan Uriarte blasted homers at Joe Riley Park.

READY FOR LIFTOFF: Thursday was the first game this season in which Columbia homered twice in one game. Vientos drilled a two-run shot over the right-center field wall in the first (his second of the year) and then Uriarte followed with a laser to left in the sixth.

IT'S BEEN A WHILE: Uriarte's homer was his first of the season and - after missing all but one game in 2018 due to an injury - his first since August 24, 2017. Columbia's catcher now has back-to-back multi-hit games since his return from extended spring training on Monday.

MOLINA'S MASHING: Gerson Molina walked on Thursday. The Cuban has now reached base safely in all three of his first professional starts. Through 11 plate appearances, Molina has succeeded in not striking out.

NO-NO: Former Fireflies Harol Gonzalez (2017) and Ryder Ryan (2017) combined to throw a no-hitter on Wednesday for the double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Gonzalez (6.2 IP, 0 H, 6 K) and Ryan (2.1 IP, 0 H, 2 K) blanked the Harrisburg Senators and allowed just two walks.

THE OTHER GUYS: Charleston enters Thursday's game with a 19-14 record and is in first place in the Southern Division. The RiverDogs have seven Yankees prospects on their roster, according to MLB.com:

10. RHP Roansy Contreras 17. RHP Matt Sauer

13. RHP Luis Gil 25. OF Josh Stowers

14. RHP Luis Medina 29. RHP Tanner Myatt

15. C Josh Breaux

FOLLOW THE LAW: Keith Law, senior baseball writer at ESPN, ranked Columbia's roster as the 7th-most "Loaded Roster" in all of Minor League Baseball. Law recognized the fact Columbia's roster includes the Mets' third, fourth and fifth-rated prospects (infielders Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos and Shervyen Newton, respectively), New York's past two second-round draft choices (RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson, Vientos) and the system's ninth-rated prospect, left-hander Thomas Szapucki (drafted in the fifth round in 2015). The roster also features 26th (Baseball America) and 27th-rated prospects Chris Viall and Christian James. The prospect rankings are according to MLB.com unless otherwise noted.

