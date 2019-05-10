Ornelas' Hit Streak Hits 12 Games in 'Dads Loss

May 10, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release





Hickory, NC - Jonathan Ornelas stayed hot on Friday night, extending his hitting streak to 12 games, but the 'Dads fell to the Asheville Tourists 5-3.

Curtis Terry got 'Dads on the board first in the bottom of the third with a solo homerun. The homer was his seventh of the season.

The Tourists tied the game in the top of the fourth and scored a pair in the fifth to take a 3-1 lead over the Crawdads.

The 'Dads rallied in the sixth to tie the game at three. Jonathan Ornelas led off the inning with a double down the left field line. Curtis Terry singled him in to make the score 3-2. A pair of walks by Sherten Apostel and Isaias Quiroz loaded the bases for the 'Dads. Miguel Aparacio was hit by a pitch, scoring Terry.

In the top of eighth, the Tourists scored a pair of runs to put the 'Dads down 5-3.

Tomorrow night at the Frans, tragedy will strike as a member of the front office will be killed as part of Murder Mystery Night. Fans will have the opportunity to solve the mystery by following the clues given out on the videoboard, social media, and in the ballpark. It is also a replica red jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 fans thanks to Pepsi and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM. Through Sunday, the 'Dads are hosting Teacher Appreciation Week and school faculty can receive a free ticket. Friends and family can purchase additional ticket for $6.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.