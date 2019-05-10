McConnell and Davis Lift Power over Augusta

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Charlie McConnell and J.R. Davis delivered a pair of multi-RBI games to lead West Virginia past Augusta, 5-3, Friday night at Appalachian Power Park to claim the series.

The GreenJackets (16-17) jumped out to an early lead in the first off a Diego Rincones RBI single. Augusta would tally two more runs over the next two innings off Power starter Ryne Inman (4-2) to take a 3-0 lead.

That lead would stay put in the fourth, as Bobby Honeyman robbed Ismael Munguia of extra bases with a diving stop, throwing him out to end the top of the inning. West Virginia (20-13) followed with four runs in the bottom half, as Ryan Ramiz scored on a passed ball, McConnell ripped a two-run triple and Davis stroked a run-scoring double to give the Power a 4-3 advantage.

Inman settled down and retired the side in order in the fifth, while West Virginia added their final tally on another RBI knock from Davis to the opposite field to take a 5-3 lead.

Matthew Willrodt entered in the sixth inning and tossed two scoreless innings to hold down the lead. David Ellingson (S, 1) entered in the eighth and spun two shutout frames with three strikeouts to close out the game.

West Virginia and Kannapolis begin a three-game series Saturday night at Appalachian Power Park, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. RHP Damon Casetta-Stubbs (2-1, 4.15 ERA) takes the mound for the Power, while the Intimidators send righty Davis Martin (2-2, 6.39 ERA) to the slab. Pregame coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

The highlight of the homestand comes on Saturday night with Military Appreciation Night, presented by Poca Valley Bank, and a patriotic fanny pack giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. All current and past service members can receive a free ticket to Saturday's game by presenting a valid student ID at the box office, while families of service members can purchase discounted tickets at $4.00 each. For tickets and more information, call us at 304-344-2287 or visit wvpower.com.

