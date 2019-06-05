Fireflies Game Notes: June 5 vs. Rome (Game 59)

Columbia Fireflies (23-35) vs. Rome Braves (26-32)

RHP Colin Holderman (3-1. 3.86) vs. RHP Jose Olague (5-4, 3.39)

Wed., June 5, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 59

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia was victorious again on Tuesday against Rome. The Fireflies defeated their Southern Division rivals, 3-2. After the Braves took a 2-0 lead in the first, Columbia sprang for three in the second. Hansel Moreno's sacrifice fly plated the last run of the game, and it proved to be the decisive run. Starter Willy Taveras cruised through six innings. The right-hander allowed just two runs, tied his season-high with eight strikeouts and picked up his fourth win of the year. Billy Oxford and Tylor Megill combined to shut out the Braves over the final three frames.

DOMINATING: The Fireflies have had more success against the Braves (11-4 record) than any other team in the South Atlantic League this year. Columbia aims for its first three-game sweep of an opponent with a win on Wednesday against Rome (the Fireflies did "sweep" the Braves in a condensed two-game series from April 8-10 ... the middle game was postponed due to rain).

THIS HAS BEEN FUN: Seven of the 15 games between Columbia and Rome this year have been decided by one or two runs. The last four games - all Fireflies wins - have been decided by just seven total runs.

MOUND MOJO: Columbia has held Rome to just two runs in back-to-back games. Fireflies pitchers have punched out 23 Braves batters in the two games and walked just one.

MAURICIO MAGIC: Fireflies shortstop Ronny Mauricio was named a South Atlantic League All-Star on Tuesday. Mauricio is sixth in the league with 60 hits and sixth in total at-bats (211). The second-rated Mets prospect also leads Columbia in batting average (.284), runs (22), hits and games played (52). Mauricio, a physically gifted switch-hitter, is just 18 years old and one of the youngest players in New York's entire minor-league system. The native of the Dominican Republic signed with the Mets for $2.1 million in the summer of 2017.

MAURICIO MAGIC, Pt. II: Mauricio is currently riding an eight-game hit streak (May 26-June 4). The shortstop is hitting .343 (12-for-35) during the streak. Mauricio has also reached base safely in 14 of his last 15 games.

F=m(a): Shervyen Newton has turned things around at the plate. The 20-year-old Mets prospect was hitting .078 over his first 16 games as a Firefly (April 22-May 12). Since May 13 (22 GP), the Curacao native is batting .284 (23-for-87). Newton recently recorded a 10-game hit streak (May 22-June 1) and the infielder has reached safely in 19 of the last 22 games.

