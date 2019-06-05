Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

June 5, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





Hagerstown wraps up their three-game series with the BlueClaws this morning at 11:05 a.m. The Suns give righty Tomas Alastre (3-4, 5.83 ERA) the ball, while Lakewood's RHP Kyle Glogoski (3-1, 0.96 ERA) toes the rubber in the finale.

BIZZARE NINTH CAPS OFF 1-0 LOSS: Despite a strong pitching performance and six hits, Hagerstown was unable to score a run in a 1-0 loss to the Lakewood BlueClaws at FirstEnergy Park Tuesday evening. Hagerstown led off the ninth with a single from Israel Pineda. The next batter, Nic Perkins, laid down a bunt and beat out a throw from the pitcher, Manuel Silva (W, 1-2). The first baseman, Jake Holmes , struggled with the ball, which allowed Pineda to advance to third, but everything was called back when Perkins was called out on runners interference. Pineda had to go back to first and then there was one out. Kyle Marinconz was next up and he knocked an infield single up the middle before Mark Potter (S, 2) slammed the door shut, earning the last two outs of the game. The wild last inning spoiled an excellent start from Tim Cate (L, 4-4), who just allowed two hits in six frames while wringing up half a dozen batters. The lefty faced just four over the minimum after recording 18 outs. Ryan Williamson finished the game out with two scoreless innings, fanning four of the final five batters he faced.

MARVELOUS MAY: Hagerstown recorded the best ERA in Class A-Affiliate baseball in the month of May, working a 2.74 ERA across 29 games in the month. The Suns staff punched out 251 batters in 252 innings, while allowing 77 earned runs. Overall, the South Atlantic League dominated the best pitching staffs of May, holding the top-three marks, with Delmarva (3.05) and Kannapolis (3.09) holding the next two lowest spots after Hagerstown. Quad Cities and Lake County rounded out the top-five team ERAs for May. Hagerstown now holds the seventh-lowest team ERA this season in Class-A baseball, holding a 3.49 mark. Delmarva paces the way with their 2.97 season ERA. They've kept it going into the month of June, allowing seven earned runs across 35 innings (1.80 ERA).

QUALITY CATE: Yesterday, the lefty tossed six two-hit innings, allowing just a single run in Hagerstown's loss. The U-Conn-product has now spun seven quality starts this season.

ONE RUN FUN: After last night's 1-0 loss, Hagerstown is 10-16 in one-run contests,including finishing 2-2 in their last four games. The Suns have now played in 26 single-run games. Last season, Hagerstown played in 29 one-run showdowns, finishing 14-15 in those contests.

HAVE YOURSELF A DAY, DAY: Chandler Day picked up the win in Sunday's game, spinning four three-hit innings without allowing a run. That was his third four inning appearance of the season. Since May 6, the Vanderbilt-product has turned a new leaf. In 16.1 innings, he has allowed just seven hits while setting down 16 batters via the strikeout and allowing just a single earned run. It's been good enough to drop his ERA from 5.29 to 3.06 over his last six outings. During that span, his opponent's batting average has also dropped significantly from .314 to .246. In May, the righty made six appearances and earned a 1.80 ERA in 15 innings pitched, while holding opponents to a .142 average.

HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN ALL-STAR: Jacob Rhinesmith and Gilbert Lara will represent Hagerstown in the 60th annual South Atlantic League All-Star game. This is the first time since 2017 Hagerstown will have multiple representatives in the summer showcase. Lara holds the league's longest hitting streak this season (19 games) and Rhinesmith leads the Suns in on-base percentage (.389).

