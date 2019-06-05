Wednesday's Finale against Rome Cancelled Due to Rain

COLUMBIA, SC - Wednesday's game against the Rome Braves has been cancelled due to rain. The two teams are not scheduled to face one another again during the first half of the season, therefore, the game is cancelled and will not be made up.

This is the second two-game series "sweep" of the season against the Braves (the Fireflies were victorious on Monday and Tuesday). Columbia won both games of a rain-shortened series against Rome from April 8-10. The Fireflies finish the first half of the season with an 11-4 record against Atlanta's class-A club.

Fans can exchange tickets from Wednesday's game for any future Fireflies regular season home game in 2019.

Columbia travels to Hickory, North Carolina, on Thursday to begin a four-game series. First pitch in game one is scheduled for 7:00 ET at L.P. Frans Stadium. You can listen to the game at FirefliesLiveStream.com.

South Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2019

