Promotional Notes (June 6-12)

June 5, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





CHARLESTON, W. Va. - The West Virginia Power looks to improve upon its 17-11 home record as they welcome the Greenville Drive and Delmarva Shorebirds to town for their final first half homestand from June 6-12. The Power's upcoming home stretch is loaded with all of your favorite weekly promotions, a celebration of the Power of Pride with a pennant giveaway and for 15 seasons of Power baseball with an exclusive 15 Seasons canvas giveaway.

SCHEDULE:

Thursday, June 6 vs. Greenville Drive - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 7 vs. Greenville Drive - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 8 vs. Greenville Drive - 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 9 vs. Greenville Drive - 2:05 p.m.

Monday, June 10 vs. Delmarva Shorebirds - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11 vs. Delmarva Shorebirds - 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12 vs. Delmarva Shorebirds - 7:05 p.m.

ABOUT THE DRIVE: Greenville (25-33) makes their first trip to Appalachian Power Park despite already being a familiar opponent to West Virginia. The Power and Drive have already faced off eight times in 2019, all occurring at Fluor Field at the West End, with each team notching four wins. Greenville is led by Midseason All-Star selections RHP Thad Ward (4-2, 2.02 ERA), who will start Thursday's series opener and Red Sox top prospect 1B/3B Triston Casas, who leads the team in homers (10) and RBI (43). The Drive currently sits six games back of the Charleston RiverDogs for first place in the SAL Southern Division.

ABOUT THE SHOREBIRDS: Delmarva (43-14) looks to continue its historic first half of the 2019 season, and may have a chance to clinch a first half Northern Division championship during their series with the Power that starts Monday. This series marks the first time that the Power has faced the Shorebirds this season and the first of 13 total matchups overall. Delmarva currently sits five games up on the Greensboro Grasshoppers and their "magic number" is at eight games entering Wednesday. South Atlantic League Midseason All-Star SS Adam Hall has paced the squad the entire year with a .332 average, but it has been the Shorebirds' pitching that has really shined. Four Delmarva hurlers were selected to the Northern Division All-Star roster, including starter Grayson Rodriguez, who is 6-1 with a 2.63 ERA.

POWER OF PRIDE NIGHT: The first 500 fans to stop by Pride Central (The Corona Beach House) will receive a special pennant giveaway, presented by Rainbow Pride of West Virginia and Dow Inc. It's also another Rock 105 Thirsty Thursday, where fans can enjoy $2.00 cans and 20-ounce beverages while they take in the Power's matchup against the Greenville Drive at 7:05 p.m. College students can purchase two tickets for the price of one with a valid student ID only at the box office. Gates open at 6 p.m.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY: Enjoy the Kanawha Valley's best pyrotechnical show, presented by the West Virginia Lottery and Suddenlink, after the final out of Friday's 7:05 p.m. clash with the Greenville Drive! Also, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a prostate cancer bracelet, courtesy of the Derrick Hall Pro-State Foundation. The Power will also be auctioning off a team-signed bat, with all proceeds going to the CAMC Cancer Center. Gates open at 6 p.m.

15 SEASONS CELEBRATION: Come celebrate the 15th season of Power baseball on Saturday night as the club squares off with the Greenville Drive. The first 1,000 fans can pick up an exclusive Player Canvas giveaway featuring some of the best players to ever don a Power uniform, sponsored by Appalachian Power. Finally, Aaron Millner will perform pregame on the GetGoWV stage, with Happy Hour specials running until 5:30 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., while first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

KIDZ SUNDAY FUNDAY: Kids 12 and younger can run the bases after the final out, courtesy of the SMART529 College Savings Program, as well as play catch in the outfield before the game. Select Power players will also be available for postgame autographs. Also, if you are a member of the Sheetz Power Kidz Club, you can receive free tickets to Sunday's home game against Greenville from Sheetz. Kidz Sunday Funday is presented by the Shawnee Park Foundation. Gates open at 1 p.m. and first pitch is on tap for 2:05 p.m.

FAMILY BUCK DAY: The best deal your family can get is back on Monday, June 10! Get box seats for $3.00 or general admission tickets for just $1.00, and enjoy hot dogs, popcorn and 12-ounce Pepsi beverages all for just a buck during Monday's game against the first-place Shorebirds! Gates open at 6 p.m., and first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

TWO FOR TUESDAY: Enjoy two-for-one concession specials during Tuesday's contest against the Delmarva Shorebirds. Additionally, fans can purchase two tickets for the price of one only at the Power Box Office, courtesy of Rock 105! Also, if the Power wins Tuesday, all fans in attendance are invited to run the bases postgame! Gates open at 6 p.m., and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

PETS IN THE PARK NIGHT: Bring your favorite furry friends out to the ballpark to enjoy a game with the West Virginia Power! Pet passes are just $3.00, with all proceeds going to various animal-related charities. Gates open at 6 p.m., and first pitch is on the docket for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.