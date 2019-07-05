Fireflies Game Notes: July 5 at Hickory

July 5, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Columbia Fireflies (8-7, 32-49) @ Hickory Crawdads (10-5, 51-30)

RHP Willy Taveras (4-7, 5.60) vs. RHP Hans Crouse (2-0, 2.82)

Fri., July 5, 2019 - L.P. Frans Stadium (Hickory, NC) - First Pitch 7:00 p.m. - Game 82

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia defeated Hickory, 5-3, on the Independence Day holiday. The Fireflies scored four runs in the top of the eighth to break a 1-1 tie. The rally was highlighted by a three-run, opposite field homer from Brian Sharp. Bryce Hutchinson recorded his fourth win of the season. Billy Oxford picked up his second save after forcing the potential winning run to ground into a double play to end the game.

HERE COMES THE SUN (HOPEFULLY): Columbia travels to Hickory for the second time this season this weekend. The last time the Fireflies visited L.P. Frans Stadium, three of the four scheduled contests were cancelled due to weather.

THE REDHAWK IS RED-HOT: Former Miami (OH) RedHawk Hayden Senger is hitting at a Ruthian clip in the second half. Senger leads all SAL hitters in hitting post all-star break (.469).

STAYING SHARP: Columbia outfielder/first baseman Brian Sharp is enjoying a stellar run of play as of late. In his last 10 games, the 22-year-old is hitting .361 (13-for-36) with five runs, two homers, and seven RBIs.

STAYING SHARP, Pt. II: Sharp's two home runs have come in each of the last two games. The Missouri native went yard in the first inning on Wednesday against Greenville. Then, on Thursday, Sharp smashed a game-winning, three-run bomb in the top of the eighth.

MAURICIO MAGIC: Among current and qualified South Atlantic League hitters, Ronny Mauricio is tied for third in the league with 87 hits and eighth with a .285 average. The South Atlantic League All-Star is hitting .308 (37-for-120) in 27 games since May 28, which is third-best in the SAL among qualified hitters.

SECOND-HALF SLUGGERS: Best batting averages in the second half:

1. Hayden Senger - .469 (23-for-49), 13 GP, 5 R, 9 2B, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 4 BB, 5 K

2. Wagner Lagrange - .333 (18-for-54), 14 GP, 10 R, 5 2B, 2 HR, 14 RBI

3. Mark Vientos - .327 (17-for-52) 13 GP, 9 R, 6 2B, 1 HR, 13 RBI

4. Brian Sharp - .319 (15-for-47) 13 GP, 9 R, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 5 BB, 2 SB

FLIP THE CALENDAR: Columbia finished the month of June with a 9-14 mark. The club hit .238, its best average for any month this season. Three Fireflies impressed at the plate in June:

- H. Senger - team-best .345 average, 5 straight multi-hit games: 6/22-6/26

- R. Mauricio - .295 average in 20 games, team-best 26 hits

- M. Vientos - led the team with 15 RBIs in June (20 GP), .263 average

