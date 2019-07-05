Lexington Powers off West Virginia in 11-7 Victory

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends, led by Evan Steele on the mound, took the second game of the series over the West Virginia Power 11-7. Steele fanned a career high eight batters over his 5.0 innings of work.

The Power jumped out to an early lead in the top of the third inning. Joseph Rosa drew a leadoff walk then moved to third on a double to the right field corner by Manny Pazos. An RBI single by Julio Rodriguez brought home and Rosa and West Virginia was on the board, 1-0. Jake Anchia then drove home Pazos and the Power led 2-0 after the third inning.

In the bottom of the third inning, Rubendy Jaquez blasted a solo homer to right field and the Legends were on the board, 2-1.

Lexington took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Reed Rohlman lined a single to left field then swiped second base. Chase Vallot then doubled him home and the game was tied, 2-2.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Eric Cole drew a leadoff walk then moved to second on a single by Nate Eaton. The Legends then loaded the bases when Freddy Fermin drew a walk. Rohlman then clubbed a two-run double to left centerfield, and Lexington took the 4-2 lead. An RBI single by Vallot drove home Fermin.

In the top of the sixth inning, Rodriguez led off with a single to left field then moved to second base when Anchia drew a walk. An RBI single by Honeyman scored Rodriguez while Anchia advanced to third. David Scheaffer brought home Anchia on a sacrifice fly to right field and the Power continued to trail, 8-5.

Fermin smashed a solo home run 398ft to left field in the bottom of the sixth inning, further extending Lexington's lead 9-5.

The Power plated their final runs in the eighth inning. Scheaffer and Pena reached on back-to-back hits. A two-run double to right field by Honeyman pulled West Virginia within two runs, 9-7.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Jaquez drew a leadoff walk then swiped second and third bases. A sacrifice fly brought home Jaquez and the Legends led 10-7. Fermin then doubled to right field and scored on the next play, a single by Rohlman and Lexington held on to the 11-7 victory.

Evan Steele was awarded the victory, tossing 5.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits while walking one and striking out a career high, 8 batters. Ryne Inman was given the loss pitching 4.0 innings allowing six runs on six hits while walking five and striking out three.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

