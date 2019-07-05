RiverDogs Promise Five-Star, Three-Day Homestand Starting Tuesday

July 5, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release





CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs return home Tuesday night and promise a homestand worthy of a five-star review. The Dogs' shortest stay at home this season will give the club a shot at redemption as they show Google reviewer Helen McGuckin a night out at The Joe worthy of a five-star rating and entertain with their third game this season rebranding as Los Perros Santos de Charleston as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión celebration.

The RiverDogs will stop back in Charleston for just a three-day stint running Tuesday-Thursday as they entertain the Rome Braves at Riley Park:

Tuesday, July 9, 7:05 p.m.: Helen McGuckin Night/Live & Local Tuesday: In May 2018, the RiverDogs received the following Google Review: "Just drove by, 2 out of 5 stars." The author, Helen McGuckin, is a Level 7 local guide on Google. The Charleston club has worked tirelessly since then to track down Helen in the hopes of a second chance. The RiverDogs have promised Helen an unforgettable night at the ballpark that they hope ends with a new review: "5/5 would do again." Also celebrate Charleston's local scene on a Food Lion Live & Local Tuesday, presented by 105.5 The Bridge. Fans can enjoy local produce with a farmer's market on the concourse while enjoying the all-new BellyItcher Ale, the RiverDogs' branded beer proudly brewed in conjunction with local brewery Rusty Bull. The RiverDogs and The Post & Courier will also honor the Lowcountry baseball and softball prep players of the year in a pregame ceremony.

Wednesday, July 10, 12:05 p.m.: Big Splash Day: The RiverDogs help their fans beat the heat, welcoming in Lowcountry kids and summer camps, including over 500 tickets donated to over City of Charleston recreation camps, to the annual Big Splash Day at The Joe. Pack your swim trunks as Riley Park turns into the Charleston's biggest water park for the day. Fans can purchase special tickets to dry sections in Charleston's last day game at The Joe until Labor Day.

Thursday, July 11, 7:05 p.m.: Thirsty Thursday/Copa de la Diversión: Enjoy dollar brews on a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday presented by 95SX as the RiverDogs transform into Los Perros Santos for the third time this season. Help the club celebrate Charleston's LatinX fanbase as well as their contingent of Spanish-speaking players on the diamond as part of MiLB's "Copa de la Diversión" presented by MUSC Health and Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union. The rhythmic night out will feature Latin music, food and culture on a bilingual evening at Riley Park. Enjoy dollar beers and DJ Natty Heavy, joined by guest DJ Luigi, in the Ashley View Pub. Fans can follow DJ Natty Heavy and 95SX on social media to win VIP wristbands to Club Budweiser and cut the beer lines. In a partnership with Minor League Baseball's Copa initiative, the RiverDogs will help bring awareness to Lupus in association with the Lupus Foundation of America.

Fans can "Make Fun" with the RiverDogs all season long down at The Joe. Single-game tickets, including options to the Riley Park Club, are now available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule and list of game times for the 2019 season are available at riverdogs.com.

