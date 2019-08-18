Fireflies Game Notes: August 18 vs. Rome (Game 122)

Columbia Fireflies (25-30, 49-72) @ Rome Braves (27-28, 57-67)

RHP Colin Holderman (3-1, 3.59) vs. LHP Mitch Stallings (0-0, -)

Sun., August 18, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 5:05 p.m. - Game 122

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia dropped Saturday's tilt to Rome, 4-0. Daison Acosta was dealt the loss, but didn't allow any earned runs in six impressive innings. Acosta owns a 0.55 ERA over his last three starts. Jose Moreno pitched a couple scoreless frames as well but the Fireflies were shut out for the 12th time this season.

WHAT'S AT STAKE: Columbia must defeat Rome on Sunday to take three of four and win the series.

CONSISTENCY: Brian Sharp, Jose Medina and Guillermo Granadillo have all hit safely in each game of the series. Meanwhile, Chase Chambers has reached safely in all three games against Rome.

CHOPPED: Columbia has won six of the last seven against the Braves. The Fireflies' .722 winning percentage against Rome is their best winning percentage against any SAL team this year.

THIS MONTH IN COLUMBIA: Columbia's 9-7 record in August is the best for any month this season. Pitching has been key as the Fireflies' ERA in August is a wonderful 2.96. 10 hurlers have ERA's south of 3.00 this month. That includes Colin Holderman (3 GS, 2.77) who starts on Sunday against the Braves. Before hitting the injured list this week, Mark Vientos was hitting .359 in 10 August games.

THE BACK STOP: Hayden Senger has been as sturdy as a rock behind the plate for the Fireflies this season. In 62 starts at catcher, Senger has allowed just three passed balls which is the fewest for any catcher who has made more than 35 starts behind the plate. Senger has also thrown out 29 runners which is fourth-best in the SAL.

SECOND-HALF HITTER: Outfielder Jose Medina doubled and walked in Saturday's game against Rome. It's been fun to watch the 22-year-old Dominican blossom at the plate in the second half of the season:

- J. Medina (1st half): .185 (20 GP), .470 OPS, 0 HR, 4 RBI, 5 R

- J. Medina (2nd half): .250 (35 GP), .770 OPS, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 17 R

THIS DATE IN FIREFLIES HISTORY: One year ago today the Fireflies smashed Hagerstown at Municipal Stadium, 14-6. Every Columbia hitter reached safely in the dominant win and three Fireflies went deep: Jay Jabs, Matt Winaker and Zach Rheams, who bashed a grand slam. In total, 22 hitters reached safely. Starter Luc Rennie also worked seven IP and won.

