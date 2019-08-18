Suns Drop Finale to West Virginia 4-2

August 18, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





CHARLESTON, WV - Hagerstown couldn't overcome an early 4-0 deficit with a late rally in a 4-2 loss to the West Virginia Power at Appalachian Power Park Sunday afternoon.

Jake Irvin (L, 6-8) ran into trouble early, loading the bases with no outs in each of the first two innings. He was able to get Matt Sanders and Nick Rodriguez to ground into double plays to score just one run in each of the two innings to get out of it though. So heading into the third, the Suns trailed 2-0 when Dean Navarez ripped a two out base knock to score Sanders and Austin Shenton to put Hagerstown in a 4-0 hole.

Next time through the order, Irvin fanned a pair of batters to get his 100th punchout of the season. He joined Tomas Alastre in that club, which made them the first pair of Suns pitchers with 100 strikeouts in the same season since Pedro Encarnacion and Nick Lee in 2013.

Nic Perkins started off the fifth with a baseknock and eventually scored when Navarez had an error to allow Phil Caulfield to reach first safely.

The Suns added another in the eighth. Justin Connell grounded out to score Trey Vickers to cut the gap to 4-2.

The bullpen closed the game working three scoreless frames, while striking out six batters. Christian Vann, Chandler Day and Matt Cronin eached worked one frame after Irvin exited.

The Suns return home for a six-game homestand August 20. During the stretch they'll face the Greenville Drive and the Delmarva Shorebirds and will host the final Fireworks night of the season Friday, August 23. The following day, Hagerstown will give away a Mike Mussina bobblehead to the first 1,000 fans in the gates. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. The homestand will also feature Thirsty Thursday and Sunday Funday.

