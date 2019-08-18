Birds Score Three in 8th to Top Claws 4-2

August 18, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lakewood BlueClaws News Release





LAKEWOOD, NJ - Shayne Fontana's two-run triple in the eighth gave Delmarva a 3-2 lead en route to a 4-2 win over the BlueClaws on Sunday at FirstEnergy Park.

Delmarva took the lead with three runs in the eighth inning off Kevin Gowdy (0-5). After the first two singled, Cody Roberts drove in a run with a groundout. After a walk to Alexis Torres, Andrew Schultz came on for Gowdy and gave up a two-run triple to Fontana giving Delmarva a 3-2 lead.

Delmarva (35-20/83-41) and Lakewood (24-30/53-71) split their four-game series. They'll play four more in Lakewood beginning next Monday.

Matt Hammonds (4-2) got the last nine outs to earn his fourth win of the season.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the sixth inning, scoring twice of Hector Guance. Cole Stobbe's RBI single opened the scoring and gave the BlueClaws a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, McCarthy Tatum drew a bases loaded walk to put the Claws up 2-0.

Guance came out after six, allowing two runs on three hits.

BlueClaws starter Tom Sutera threw five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

Malvin Matos had two hits in the loss.

The BlueClaws will head to Lexington and after a day off on Monday, will open a series with the Legends on Tuesday.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.