Fireflies Drop Finale in Extras to Charleston

Herard Gonzalez of the Columbia Fireflies

COLUMBIA, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs scored a pair of runs in the top of the 10th to clinch a series sweep and a playoff berth against the Columbia Fireflies. The Fireflies dropped the contest 7-6 Sunday night.

In the bottom of the 10th, Darryl Collins led off the frame with an RBI single to right-center that scored Herard Gonzalez and cut the RiverDogs (77-31) lead to just one, but after Juan Carlos Negret grounded into a double play, Saul Garza flew out to the track in right field to close out the game.

The RiverDogs kept the two out magic alive, scoring a pair from a two out single off the bat of Tanner Murray in the top of the 10th that decided the game.

Matt Dyer tied the game with a two out solo homer off AJ Franklin (BS, 1) in the ninth inning.

It was Herard Gonzalez who broke the stalemate in the fifth. The switch hitter hit his first homer of the season from the right-hand side, pulling it to the Bojangle's Berm to put Columbia in front 5-4.

Kipp Rollings was incredible, coming into a tough situation, inheriting two runners with one out in the fourth, but he got a double play ball to escape. The righty finished with 3.2 scoreless innings, inducing 7 ground outs before leaving the game.

The Fireflies jumped out quickly for a second consecutive night, scoring four runs in the first inning. The frame started with Peyton Wilson reaching first on a fielding error before Herard Gonzalez slapped a sinlge to set thing up for Darryl Collins who drove in the first two with a base knock of his own to break the scoreless tie.

Following Collins' base hit, Saul Garza laced a double to the left field corner to score Collins before a Felix Familia two out-single closed out the inning and put the Fireflies in front 4-0.

