Hillcats Tee off on Pelicans in Series Finale

The two-week homestand at Pelicans Ballpark concluded with a 10-2 loss as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell to the Lynchburg Hillcats in Sunday's series finale. The Birds drop back to .500 at 54-54, while the Hillcats move up to 53-55. The night concluded with a fireworks show to celebrate the Labor Day weekend.

Jordan Nwogu (2-4) backed up his four-hit night with another multi-hit game with a pair of singles for the Pelicans. Ed Howard (1-4, R) extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in the fourth. The Birds' lineup was held to just four hits for the game.

Dawel Rodriguez (0-2) took the loss after giving up five earned runs through 2 2/3 innings. The bullpen gave up eight earned runs after the game was tied 2-2 going into the seventh, with Walker Powell sacrificing three off six hits. The Pelicans also committed four errors in the field in the loss.

Lynchburg knocked 12 base hits with Alexfri Planez (1-5, HR, 2 RBI) providing a two-run homer in the seventh to break a 2-2 tie. It was his team-leading 15th of the season. Jorge Burgos (3-5, 3B, RBI) also punched three hits including a triple. Gabriel Rodriguez (1-4, 2 RBI) and Milan Tolentino (2-5, 2 RBI) brought in two runs each in the win.

Jacob Forrester (2-2) took the win with two shutout innings in relief. Randy Labout was also impressive out of the bullpen with five strikeouts through the final two frames.

Lynchburg took the first lead with a run in the second inning as Korey Holland hit a fly ball to right that was dropped by Peter Matt for an error. He would reach third on the play and score on a Burgod groundout.

The Hillcats went up 2-0 in the top of the fourth as Burgos tripled off the center-field wall with one out. In a wild turn of events, Pelicans starting pitcher Porter Hodge threw the ball to second to appeal the play as Burgos broke for home. The appeal was denied as Burgos touched the base, and Burgos stole home to make it a two-run lead.

Myrtle Beach evened the score in the bottom half as Howard hit an infield single and stole second. Kevin Made came up and doubled to left as Howard scored for the first run. Made moved to third on a Nwogu single and scored as Owen Caissie grounded into a double play to make it 2-2.

The score would remain until the top of the seventh when Gabriel Rodriguez drew a two-out walk on Dawel Rodriguez. Planez followed by smacking a two-run homer to left-center field to give Lynchburg a 4-2 lead.

The game broke open in the eighth as four runs came in for the Hillcats. With runners on second and third with one out, Tolentino rolled a grounder into right for an RBI single. Powell replaced Dawel Rodriguez and gave up a single to Petey Halpin to make it a 6-2 game. Gabriel Rodriguez cleared the bases with two outs on a single to center as the Hillcats went up 8-2.

Two more runs came home in the ninth for the visitors. Andres Melendez knocked in a run with runners on second and third on a single, and Tolentino brought home his second run of the game on a single to extend the lead to 10-2.

The Pelicans will take their final road trip of the season to Charleston for a six-game set against the RiverDogs. Game one is slated for Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

