Fireflies Bring Tying Run to Plate in 4-1 Loss

Columbia Fireflies' Chase Wallace on the mound

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies bats fell silent as the team lost to the Salem Red Sox 4-1 Thursday night at Segra Park.

The Red Sox took the lead in the fifth inning. Shane Panzini issued a lead-off walk to Ahbram Liendo, who stole a pair of bases before scoring on a Lyonell James sacrifice fly that broke the scoreless tie.

The next inning, Panzini faced three batters, but couldn't record an out. Ben Sears came out of the pen with two runners aboard and allowed one to score to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead heading out of the top of the sixth.

Columbia's lone run came in the bottom of the sixth. Dionmy Salon and Omar Florentino led the frame off with back-to-back singles and Salon was able to score on a Levi Usher ground out to bring the score to 3-1.

The Fireflies finished the night 0-7 with runners in scoring position and ended the game with runners on second and third. Columbia now sits two games behind Myrtle Beach for first place in the South Division.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Salem Red Sox tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP David Sandlin (3-1, 3.66 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Salem counters with RHP Jose Ramirez (1-1, 1.19 ERA).

