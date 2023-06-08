Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 6.8 vs Salem

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster move affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

* INF Junior Calderon has been released

INF Austin Charles will now wear jersey #8.

There are no corresponding moves.

The Fireflies active roster now sits at 26.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Salem Red Sox at Segra Park tonight at 7:05 pm. RHP Shane Panzini (1-3, 3.05 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Salem counters with RHP Bradley Blalock (0-0, 2.25 ERA).

Tonight, is the Fireflies third-annual Pride Night, a night where everyone can have a fun, relaxed evening at Segra Park. We'll also have our Thirsty Thursday specials available where fans can enjoy $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and cocktails. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES DROP BACK-AND-FORTH CONTEST 5-4: The Fireflies lost 5-4 to the Salem Red Sox in a back-and-forth contest Wednesday afternoon at Segra Park. Salem jumped ahead one final time in the top of the sixth. Claudio Simon grounded out, scoring Juan Chacon from third to give the Sox a 4-3 lead. A Lyonell James sacrifice fly in te seventh provided all the insurance Salem needed, bringing home Jhostynxon Garcia to push Salem's lead to 5-3. In the home half of the inning, Roger Leyton came up with his second RBI single of the game, plating Brett Squires and bringing Columbia within a run. The Red Sox jumped ahead with a three-run fourth inning. Cutter Coffee tied the game with a solo homer, his first of the season, before Yorberto Mejicano and Juan Montero RBI singles gave Salem a 3-1 edge.

FIVE-RUN SECOND LIFTS FIREFLIES TO VICTORY: The Fireflies rallied behind a five-run second, headlined by two RBI hits from Omar Hernandez and Omar Florentino, as they beat the Salem Red Sox 7-1 Tuesday night at Segra Park. The Fireflies hung a five-spot on the Red Sox to claim the lead in the bottom of the second. Brett Squires drew a lead-off six-pitch walk to set the table. Next, Daniel Vazquez blooped a single to right field and Erick Peña was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Roger Leyton tied the game with a sacrifice fly to right that plated Squires and then the Fireflies were off to the races. Omar Florentino hit a two out triple that scored Vazquez and Peña, giving the Fireflies their first lead of the game 3-1. After a Jean Ramirez walk, this time it was Omar Hernandez's time to clear the bases. Columbia's backstop hit a gapper to left-center to score Florentino and Ramirez to put the Fireflies in front 5-1.

ZANY ZOBAC: The Fireflies righty is on another strong stretch as he has allowed only one earned run in his last three outings, spanning 12.2 innings. Zobac set a career-high, spinning 4.2 innings Tuesday in a 7-1 win over the Salem Red Sox to set the tone for the last full homestand of the first half for Columbia. Zobac now has a 1.82 ERA across his first nine outings and he has punched out 36 hitters in 29.2 innings.

SEARS-ING THE COMPETITION: Although Ben Sears' save streak ended at four consecutive games, his hot stretch continued to close out May Wednesday against Down East. The righty spun a pair of innings without allowing an earned run to bring his ERA down to 2.25 on the season. He's been stellar all season long, but the month of May is where the University of Houston product has glowed brightest. In eight appearances, he has notched a 1.23 ERA across 14.2 innings, fanning five and converting four of five potential save opportunities.

PUT ONE FOOT IN FRONT OF THE OTHER: The Fireflies lost 5-4 Wednesday afternoon and after a Myrtle Beach victory, Columbia is one game back of first place with 13 games remaining in the first half. Kannapolis is the lone team in the division that Columbia does not own the tiebreaker against because the two teams will not play in the first half. Fayetteville is the closest team to the brink of elimination. The Woodpeckers have an elimination number of four and can be eliminated as quickly as by the end of the Carolina League slate of games Thursday.

IT'S BEEN 33 GAMES: After Columbia's loss to the Salem Red Sox, the team fell out of first place for the first time in 33 games--the longest stretch the Fireflies have been in possession of first place in franchise history. The last time the Fireflies weren't in first place was April 29.

