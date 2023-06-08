Hillcats Crush Ballers Bullpen to Take Second Game of Series Wednesday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Despite a six-run bottom of the fourth inning on offense, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers saw their three-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Lynchburg Hillcats, falling 11-7 Wednesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

LHP Shane Murphy nearly escaped his outing with a victory, ultimately ending the evening with a five-inning no-decision, striking out five and walking one. RHP Ethan Hammerberg (L, 0-1) earned his first decision of the season, struggling through 0.1 innings by allowing three runs on four hits, striking out one.

The Hillcats got off to a quick start, crushing two home runs in the first two innings. Lynchburg took a 5-0 lead after two on a three-run homer from Tyresse Turner and a two-run blast from Jose Pastrano, backing the Cannon Ballers into a corner early.

Javier Mora put Kannapolis on the board in the bottom of the second with his first RBI of the year, a sacrifice fly into right. The run put the Ballers on the board, setting themselves up for a big fourth inning.

Six runs crossed the plate for the home side in the bottom of the fourth, kicking off the party with a three-run homer from Jhoneiker Betancourt, quickly followed by a Logan Glass RBI triple that evened the score at 5-5. Just a few pitches later, Glass handed Kannapolis the lead, scoring on a wild pitch. Jacob Burke added to his now 20-game on-base streak with an RBI double to cap the inning, finishing the frame with the Cannon Ballers leading 7-5.

Turner's big night for Lynchburg continued in the top of the sixth, smoking a two-RBI base knock into left field to knot the game at 7-7. Just one batter later, Kannapolis lost their lead on a Carson Tucker RBI double, pushing the visiting Hillcats ahead 8-7.

Guy Lipscomb provided all the insurance needed for Lynchburg in the top of the eighth, putting together a three-run single into right field, thrusting the visitors ahead 11-7, a lead the Cannon Ballers could not overtake late in the game.

Atrium Health Ballpark will turn back the clock on Thursday night for the third of six games between the Ballers and the Hillcats. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m., with LHP Tyler Schweitzer set to take the hill for Kannapolis.

Fans can purchase tickets for Thursday's game or any other remaining home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.

