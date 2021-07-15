Fireflies Bats Stunned in 5-0 Loss to Pelicans

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies bats were silenced by the Pelicans pitching staff in a 5-0 loss Thursday night at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

The game marked Columbia's (30-29) second consecutive loss after they stole the series opener from Myrtle Beach (28-34). Myrtle Beach started the scoring early. Fireflies starter Rylan Kaufman (L, 1-3) threw an errant pick-off to first to allow Ezequiel Pagan to scamper around the basepath to tally the first run of the game.

In the next inning, Jordan Nwogu hit his fifth homer of the season to make the score 2-0. Kaufman was chased from the game after Luis Verdugo hit a two-run smash with one out in the fourth to double the Pelicans lead.

Myrtle Beach added one more run in the fifth after reliever Marlin Willis walked a handful of batters, including one with the bases loaded to make the final score 5-0.

Columbia had a pair of hits in this one, both singles, one from Kale Emshoff and the other from Felix Familia. It marked the eighth time this season Columbia has been shut out.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Stadium at 7:05 pm. RHP Adrian Alcantara (3-4, 4.12 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and lefty Didier Vargas (3-2, 4.75 ERA) climbs the hill for Myrtle Beach.

Columbia returns home Tuesday, July 20 to open up a seven-game set against the Augusta GreenJackets. The Fireflies will be celebrating Frontline Workers Appreciation Night, brought to you by T-Mobile, Princess Knight, presented by Lowes Foods and will have a t-shirt giveaway during the series. To purchase tickets for the event, visit FirefliesTickets.com.

