Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - vs. Delmarva

The Down East Wood Ducks continue their series with the Delmarva Shorebirds tonight at 7:00 p.m. RHP Florencio Serrano (1-0, 0.00) makes his first start for the Wood Ducks and Delmarva will counter with RHP Shane Davis (4-2, 5.90)

WOOD DUCKS BLOWN OUT BY DELMARVA: After a six-run fourth inning, the Down East Wood Ducks fell to the Delmarva Shorebirds, 10-2 Wednesday afternoon. The Wood Ducks rally fell short in the ninth, plating two runs before a game-ending double play.

ROAD WARRIORS: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 22-13 (.629) on the road this season. This season, the Woodies have not lost a road series and are 4-1-1 with one six-game sweep and a series split against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 28-15 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are third in all of MiLB with 133 stolen bases on the season. Jayce Easley (32), Luisangel Acuña (20), and Dustin Harris (16) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their three primary and best base stealers. Every member of the roster this season has at least one stolen base .

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 285 - 277 and 82 - 71 in the first two innings. Down East is 18-8 when they score first on the road, and 28-11 overall when they score first.

ICE COLD: After a strong finish to the month of June for the Woodies, they've started off the month of July rather cold. Through 12 games in the month of July, the pitching staff is currently 4-8 with a 7.26 ERA. In 98.0 innings, they have allowed 96 runs, and they are being outscored 96-62.

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL, WHAT'S THE FAIREST JERSEY OF THEM ALL?: The Wood Ducks have plenty of jerseys to choose from when they take the field. Currently they have a 22-13 road record. When they suit up in their camo jerseys on the road, the Wood Ducks have an 12-8 record. Their green jersey has seen the best winning percentage (.688) as the Woodies have a 7-4 record on the road and a 4-1 record at home.

ROLLER COASTER RIDE: After a great start to the season, June and the start to July have seen a lot of inconsistent play by the Wood Ducks. The pitching staff was once a sign of strength but has a 7.26 ERA through 12 games in the month of July. Down East is also 22-13 on the road but only 11-15 at home.

