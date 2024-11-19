Firebirds Weekly Roundup, November 11-17

FLINT - The Firebirds played three games last week and were able to shake off a Wednesday night loss en route to earning four of a possible six points. The Firebirds concluded their stretch of six games in nine days by winning back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday and now look to carrry momentum into the next week.

The Birds opened the week with their first home installment of the I-75 Divide Cup, presented by Coors Light on Wednesday. Matthew Wang had his first two-goal game, Jimmy Lombardi recorded two assists, and Blake Smith picked up a goal and an assist. In the end, however, the Spirit skated away with a 7-5 victory at the Dort Financial Center. Nashville Predators prospect Joey Willis stole the show with a five-goal performance, setting a new record for the Spirit organization.

On Friday the Firebirds travelled to Sault Ste. Marie for their fourth meeting of the season with the Greyhounds. The Soo jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but a three-goal third period propelled Flint to the 3-2 victory. Blake Smith scored twice for the first time in his career, and now has a career-high six goals for the season. He has found twine in four of his last five contests. Noah Bender made 22 saves on 24 shots and earned his first win as a Firebird. It was the first time this season the Birds recorded a win after trailing heading into the third period.

Flint returned home on Saturday to host the Erie Otters. Connor Clattenburg and Matthew Wang lit the lamp and that's all that was needed for a 2-1 victory at the Dort Financial Center. Nathan Day made 26 saves on 27 shots for his eighth victory of the season. Kaden Pitre assisted on Clattenburg's goal and now rides a five-game point streak (3 G, 4 A).

Over the three games last week, the Birds scored once on nine power play opportunities (11.1%). Clattenburg leads the team with two tallies on the man advantage. The penalty kill allowed one goal each night, finishing 6-of-9 (66.7%). Flint also outshot the opposition by a narrow margin of 85-84 through the three contests.

LEADERBOARD:

Chris Thibodeau leads the squad in assists (14) and total points (19) through 21 games. Jimmy Lombardi sits second with 15 total points (5 G, 10 A). Kaden Pitre has the most goals on the team with eight and ranks third with 14 points.

COMING UP:

The Firebirds play only twice this week. They visit Saginaw on Friday for the third game of the eight-game I-75 Divide Cup series versus the Spirit. The radio broadcast of Friday's game will air on 103.1 FM through Flint and mid-Michigan or online via the US 103.1 app and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The lone home game is scheduled for this Saturday evening against the Barrie Colts. It's Harry Potter Night, which was selected by fans via the team's annual fan's choice promotion. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

