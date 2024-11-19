Rangers Battle to the End, Fall 3-1 to Knights

November 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers defenseman Cameron Reid

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Tiffany Luke) Kitchener Rangers defenseman Cameron Reid(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Tiffany Luke)

Kitchener, ON - A hard fought battle went the way of the visitors as the London Knights added an empty net goal with 30 seconds on the clock to skate away with a 3-1 victory. Jackson Parsons was brilliant again the Ranger goal stopping 35 shots, including a penalty shot earning him the games first star.

Kitchener scored the opening goal of the game on the power play. Jack Pridham through a screen scored his first goal on home ice. Oliver Bonk found a later equalizer in the opening period to keep it even through 20 minutes. London would score once more in each of the remaining two periods to cap of three unanswered goals. Sam Dickinson and Easton Cowan with the markers.

Attendance - 6,753

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

LDN 0, KIT 1

11:45 Jack Pridham (2) - Cameron Reid, Adrian, Misaljevic - PPG

LDN 1, KIT 1

18:53 Oliver Bonk (4) - Jesse Nurmi, Blake Montgomery

2nd Period

LDN 2, KIT 1

6:47 Sam Dickinson (12) - Denver Barkey, Aleksei Medvedev - PPG / GWG

3rd Period

LDN 3, KIT 1

19:30 Easton Cowan (14) - ENG

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Jackson Parsons - 35 Saves

Second Star: Sam Dickinson (LDN)

Third Star: Denver Barkey (LDN)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: LDN 38 - KIT 21

Power play: LDN 1-5, KIT 1-5

FO%: LDN 54.8%- KIT 45.2%

The Starting Goalies:

Win: Aleksei Medvedev - Saves: 20/21

Loss: Jackson Parsons - Saves: 35/37

UP NEXT:

After facing the Knights on Tuesday, the Blueshirts will remain in Kitchener to host the Windsor Spitfires on Friday, November 22nd before the club will travel to Erie on Saturday, November 23rd to wrap up the weekend. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. against the Spitfires at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday.

