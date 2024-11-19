2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Announced for Week 8

TORONTO, ON - Today, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced the Week 8 edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

Currently riding an 11-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the CHL, the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) moved into the top spot for the first time this season. Slipping down a place into second was the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), who are one of just three teams across the CHL with 16 victories on the year. Meanwhile, speaking of 16-win teams, the reigning QMJHL champion Drummondville Voltigeurs continue to round out the top three in third.

Among the notable changes to this week's rankings include the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL making their CHL Top-10 debut of the 2024-25 season in ninth. Having gone undefeated over the last seven days, the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (WHL), the Rimouski Océanic of the QMJHL, and the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL were among the six clubs who climbed up the rankings this week.

The next rankings will be released the week of November 25, following the ninth week of regular season action in all three member leagues of the CHL.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 8

1. London Knights (OHL)

2. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

3. Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

4. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

5. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

6. Prince George Cougars (WHL)

7. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

8. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

9. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)

10. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

For information and details about each individual club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2024-25-chl-top-10-rankings-week-8.

