Firebirds Acquire Christopher Thibodeau from Kingston

June 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Firebirds announced on Tuesday that they have acquired forward Christopher Thibodeau and a 2028 fourth round draft pick from the Kingston Frontenacs in exchange for seven draft picks.

"Thibodeau will bring an exciting element of speed to our already dangerous lineup," Firebirds General Manager Dave McParlan said. "He is skilled and fast, one of the fastest players in the league. This is another high-end player we were able to go get thanks to our stockpile of assets, and we are excited to see how he fits in with our group."

Thibodeau has played three seasons for the Frontenacs and during the 2023-24 campaign he tallied 21 goals along with 39 assists while appearing in all 68 games. He was originally selected by the Frontenacs in the fourth round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection and has appeared in 185 career OHL games across three seasons for Kingston, during which he has 42 goals and 66 assists. Thibodeau is eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft and was ranked number 151 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting in its final pre-draft rankings.

The Firebirds are sending their 2027 second-round pick, a conditional 2028 second-round pick, their 2028 third-round pick, their 2027 fifth-round pick, their 2025 15th-round pick, the Soo Greyhounds' 2026 third-round pick and the Mississauga Steelheads' 2025 fifth round pick to the Frontenacs in the deal.

Flint has now acquired five players in two separate deals on Tuesday, the first day OHL teams were allowed to resume trading. The Firebirds announced the acquisition of forward Evan Konyen, defensemen Nolan Collins and Matthew Mania and the rights to forward Joshua Colosimo from the Sudbury Wolves earlier in the afternoon.

SCOUTING REPORT FROM HEAD SCOUT MIKE OLIVERIO:

Thibodeau is a highly skilled and speedy forward with a right-hand shot. He plays a 200-foot game and excels at puck possession. He creates plays both off his speed and his hockey IQ and is very aggressive at tracking and retrieving loose pucks.

Flint Firebirds 2024-25 season memberships are on sale now! Memberships start as low as $408 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.