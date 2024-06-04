Firebirds Acquire Evan Konyen, Nolan Collins and Matthew Mania from Sudbury

FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Firebirds announced on Tuesday that they have acquired forward Evan Konyen, defensemen Nolan Collins and Matthew Mania and the rights to forward Joshua Colosimo from the Sudbury Wolves in exchange for defenseman Gavin Ewles, forward Daks Klinkhammer and nine draft picks.

"We are thrilled with the players we've acquired in this trade, all of whom will help to make us better immediately," Firebirds General Manager Dave McParlan said. "The trades we have made recently have built up our stockpile of assets which has given us the ability to get these high-end players. Making this move so early in the year shows ownership's commitment to having a winning team."

Konyen is entering what will be his overage season and has spent the past three years with Sudbury. He appeared in 55 games for the Wolves during the 2023-24 season and registered a career-high 23 goals along with 25 assists. Originally selected in the fourth round of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, Konyen has tallied 56 goals and 87 assists across 189 career OHL games.

Collins is also entering his overage season and has also played the last three seasons for the Wolves. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins and is now an NHL free agent. The 6'4 defenseman had six goals and 20 assists in 65 games for Sudbury during the 2023-24 season. He was selected by Sudbury in the fifth round of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection and during his OHL career has notched 18 goals and 56 assists across 193 games played.

Mania was drafted by the Wolves in the fourth round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection and has played three seasons in Sudbury. During the 2023-24 season he had four goals and 19 assists in 45 games played and in his three OHL seasons he has totaled 16 goals and 58 assists in 161 games played. Mania was taken in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings.

Colosimo was selected by the Wolves in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection and played the 2023-24 season in the OJHL for the Georgetown Raiders and Brantford 99ers. He combined for six goals and 12 assists in 52 games for the two teams. Colosimo is the older brother of defenseman Christian Colosimo, who the Firebirds drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection.

Klinkhammer played two seasons for the Firebirds and recorded a total of two goals and five assists in 89 games, including a goal and four assists in 55 games during the 2023-24 season. Ewles was acquired by Flint from the Ottawa 67's at the trade deadline during the 2023-24 season and put up two goals and 11 assists in 29 games as a Firebird.

"It is always difficult to see two quality people and players like Klink and Gavin go," McParlan said. "We would like to thank both of them for their dedication and contributions to the Firebirds and wish them the best in their new opportunity with Sudbury."

Flint is sending the Soo Greyhounds' 2027 second round pick, the Kitchener Rangers' 2027 second round pick, the Barrie Colts' 2027 third round pick, the Mississauga Steelheads' 2027 third round pick, the Sarnia Sting's 2025 fourth round pick, its own 2028 fourth round pick, the Peterborough Petes' 2027 fifth round pick, its own 2027 seventh round pick and its own 2025 ninth round pick to Sudbury in the deal.

SCOUTING REPORTS FROM HEAD SCOUT MIKE OLIVERIO:

EVAN KONYEN:

Konyen will fit in with what we are trying to build. We want to play with pace and puck possession. He brings speed and skill along with being a lethal shooter. He has very good puck handling skills which aids his creativity as an offensive player.

MATTHEW MANIA:

Mania is a right-shot who is a creative puck moving defenseman and will add to our offense. He has the mobility to skate pucks or move pucks out of the defensive zone. Mania is a smooth skater which helps him excel in one on ones and he will add to our puck possession style of play.

NOLAN COLLINS:

Collins will add size and grit to our team. He is defensively aware and is hard to beat and play against. He moves very well and has a good hockey IQ, shown by the way he uses his stick and reach, and will activate and add to the rush offensively.

