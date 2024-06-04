Spitfires Sign 3rd Round Pick Max Brocklehurst to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
June 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of forward Max Brocklehurst (brock-le-hurst) to the Red, White and Navy for the 2024-25 season.
Brocklehurst was selected 57th overall by the Spitfires in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection draft. Max hails from Bedford, Nova Scotia. He stands at 5'8 and weighs 165lbs.
Brocklehurst played for the New Hampshire Mountain Kings during the 2023-24 season. He scored 71 goals and recorded 83 assists in 58 games played during the season. He was 1st in league scoring. In all other competitions, Max played in 11 games and scored 15 goals and recorded 16 assists for 31 points.
The Nova Scotia native is excited to be joining the club.
"It is a great feeling to be signed with the Windsor Spitfires." Max said. "I know that I have some great years ahead of me with a great organization and I am excited to be a part of the franchise."
Bill Bowler spoke on Brocklehurst putting pen to paper.
"Max is a player with high-end offensive instincts and has elite hockey sense." GM Bill Bowler said. "We welcome Max and his family to our organization."
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2024
- Firebirds Acquire Christopher Thibodeau from Kingston - Flint Firebirds
- Firebirds Acquire Evan Konyen, Nolan Collins and Matthew Mania from Sudbury - Flint Firebirds
- Spitfires Sign 3rd Round Pick Max Brocklehurst to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Windsor Spitfires
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windsor Spitfires Stories
- Spitfires Sign 3rd Round Pick Max Brocklehurst to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Greentree and Spellacy Invited to NHL Combine
- Spitfires Sign 7th Round Pick Jake Windbiel to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Spitfires Sign 2nd Round Pick Carter Hicks to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Spitfires Sign 2nd Round Pick Jean-Christoph Lemieux to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement