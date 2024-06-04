Spitfires Sign 3rd Round Pick Max Brocklehurst to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of forward Max Brocklehurst (brock-le-hurst) to the Red, White and Navy for the 2024-25 season.

Brocklehurst was selected 57th overall by the Spitfires in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection draft. Max hails from Bedford, Nova Scotia. He stands at 5'8 and weighs 165lbs.

Brocklehurst played for the New Hampshire Mountain Kings during the 2023-24 season. He scored 71 goals and recorded 83 assists in 58 games played during the season. He was 1st in league scoring. In all other competitions, Max played in 11 games and scored 15 goals and recorded 16 assists for 31 points.

The Nova Scotia native is excited to be joining the club.

"It is a great feeling to be signed with the Windsor Spitfires." Max said. "I know that I have some great years ahead of me with a great organization and I am excited to be a part of the franchise."

Bill Bowler spoke on Brocklehurst putting pen to paper.

"Max is a player with high-end offensive instincts and has elite hockey sense." GM Bill Bowler said. "We welcome Max and his family to our organization."

