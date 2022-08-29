Final Week of the Season - So, Where Do We Stand?

With the final 6 games of the regular-season looming and a chaotic East Division playoff race continuing, here's a primer on the Boulders' playoff chances and all you need to know about the Frontier League Playoffs:

First, The Standings:

East Division (as of 8/29/22)

Team W L Pct. GB WCGB

Quebec 58 32 .644 --- +6.0

Sussex Cty 52 38 .578 6.0 ----

Ottawa 52 38 .578 6.0 ----

BOULDERS 51 38 .573 6.5 -0.5

Tri-City 49 40 .551 8.5 -2.5

Trois-Riviers, New Jersey, and Empire State are eliminated - for full standings including West Division, click here.

Next, The Playoffs (per the Frontier League website);

- Qualification: The top three teams in both divisions will qualify for the playoffs...

- Divisional Playoff Format: The second place team will host the third place team from their division in a Wild Card game. The winner will face their division winner in a best-of-three Divisional Series, with the division winners hosting games 2 and 3 (if necessary)

- Championship Playoff Format: The championship playoffs shall be scheduled to begin on the second day following the scheduled completion of the division playoffs. The Championship Series will be a best-of-five format. The team advancing with the best regular season record will host games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary).

The Dates:

Wild Card Game

Tuesday, September 6 - 3rd place team @ 2nd place team

Divisional Series

Thursday, September 8 - Division winners @ Wild Card winners

Friday, September 9 - travel/rain day

Saturday, September 10 - Wild Card winners @ Division winners

Sunday, September 11 - Wild Card winners @ Division winners (if necessary)

Championship Series

Tuesday, September 13 - higher seed @ lower seed

Wednesday, September 14 - higher seed @ lower seed

Thursday, September 15 - travel/rain day

Friday, September 16 - lower seed @ higher seed

Saturday, September 17 - lower seed @ higher seed (if necessary)

Sunday, September 18 - lower seed @ higher seed (if necessary)

Okay, what about the Boulders?

Here's where the fun starts. Quebec has virtually clinched first place and a WC round bye. As noted, Trois-Rivieres, New Jersey, and Empire State are eliminated, leaving four teams vying for two Wild Card spots.

Ottawa and Sussex County are currently tied for 2nd, just one-half game ahead of the Boulders; Tri-City is 2.0 games behind New York. Each team has 6 games remaining. Of note - teams will finish with different total games played due to rainout cancellations. Also, should a final series game be rained out this week, it will not be made up (which could further complicate things).

Games Left (teams in WC contention):

Boulders (6): H vs Empire State (3), @ Trois-Rivieres (3)

Sussex (6): @ Tri-City (3), H vs New Jersey (3)

Ottawa (6): H vs Trois-Rivieres (3), @ Quebec (3)

Tri-City (6): H vs Sussex (3), H vs Empire State (3)

Analysis:

- Sussex County and Ottawa remain in the driver's seat - both can win out and secure a WC berth.

- The Boulders are the only team without a playoff-contending opponent left on their schedule.

- Tri-City needs at least 2 wins over Sussex to stay in the race, they play last-place Empire State on the final weekend and are the only contenders to play their final 6 games at home.

Got it?

We sure hope so - it's the most exciting time of the season and we want the Frontier League's best fans to also be the most informed fans.

